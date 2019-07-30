Intelligent Threat Security Market is Predicted To Grow At An 18.1% CAGR By 2023 | Increase In Interconnectivity To Have Positive Impact On Intelligent Threat Security Market Growth

Threat intelligence is termed as an evidence-based knowledge known as cyber threat intelligence which comprises context, indicators, actionable advice, and mechanisms regarding existing danger to an asset. It provides refined information to the organizations and allows them to take immediate action against attack and prevents them from causing damage to the company assets.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The intelligent threat security market is predicted to grow at an 18.1% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Threat intelligence is organized, analyzed, as well as, refined information about current or potential attacks which threaten an organization. Its key purpose is to help organizations understand the perils of the most severe and common external threats such as exploits, advanced persistent threats, and zero-day threats. The intelligent threat security services span a wide range of deliverables, such as publications, journals, and data feeds.

Various factors are propelling the Intelligent Threat Security Market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include the growing number of threats, regulations laid down by the government regarding data security, increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligent platforms, and fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SME’s. Additional factors pushing market growth include strict directives for the protection of data and increase in interconnectivity due to IoT and BYOD trends.

On the contrary, high initial costs and lack of technical expertise are factors that may hamper the intelligent threat security market growth over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1577

Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the intelligent threat security market report include Splunk Inc. (US), AlienVault Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), Farsight Security Inc. (US), Webroot Inc. (US), Optiv Security Inc. (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc. (US), LogRhythm Inc. (US), FireEye Inc. (US), Juniper Networks Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), McAfee LLC (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), and IBM Corporation (US).

Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the intelligent threat security market based on vertical, organization size, deployment mode, service, and solution.

Based on solution, the intelligent threat security market is segmented into risk management, incident forensics, identity and access management, security and vulnerability management, security information and event management, and log management. Of these, the security information and event management segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. It offers insights into activities along with keeping track of the records of the IT environment of an organization.

Based on service, the security information and event management is segmented into consulting service, training and support, security intelligence feed, professional service, managed service, and advanced threat monitoring.

Based on deployment, the security information and event management is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Of these, the cloud segment is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. This is cost-effective and does not need purchasing, installing, and maintaining the hardware or software.

Based on organization size, the security information and event management is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the security information and event management is segmented into education, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, transportation, IT and telecom, healthcare, government, BFSI, and others. Of these, the BFSI segment will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing incidences of cyber-attacks and frauds, protection from advanced threat, need for real-time detection, and strict regulations.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-threat-security-market-1577

Mapping the Global Market:

Based on the region, the intelligent threat security market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of threat intelligence services and cybersecurity solutions. The leading companies in this region are creating innovative threat intelligence technology.

The intelligent threat security market in the APAC region is predicted to have rapid growth over the forecast period. This region is the hub to various enterprises, including small, medium, and large. India, Japan, as well as, China are the key contributors here. They are investing to expand their network defenses for protecting cyber-attacks. Rising demand for web and mobile applications are also pushing the market growth.

Head-to-Head

June 2019: Leading ICS and IoT company, CyberX has enhanced its ICS/IoT threat intelligence capabilities with an automated threat extraction platform which uses machine learning for identifying malware and APT campaigns targeting critical infrastructure and industrial organizations.

Related Reports

Intelligent Sensors Market Research Report, Type (Humidity, Pressure, Motion, Others), Component (Microprocessor, Transducer, ADC, DAC), Technology (MEMS, CMOS, Others), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Others) - Global Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-sensors-market-2084

Intelligent Process Automation Market Research Report: by Data Type (Structured and Unstructured), by Component (Solutions and Services), by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural-Language Processing and Cognitive Technology), by Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2024

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-process-automation-market-6065

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.