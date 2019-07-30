Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) Market Is Estimated To Reach Usd 59 Billion By 2023 | Cloud Technology to Ensure Better Growth for Infrastructure as a Service Market

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) governance demand is growing with IaaS mis-configurations and inadvertent sensitive data storage exposure causing some of the biggest breaches over the past couple of years. Demand for sustainable security assessment and monitoring, effective data loss prevention, and malware and threat protection is increasing. As a result, businesses are increasingly focusing on improving governance to prevent data loss.

The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a type of cloud computing that ensures provision of virtualized computing resources via internet. The service is gaining popularity due to infrastructural changes taking place in the IT sector. The global Infrastructure as a Service Market is expected to gain a hike by 23% and this CAGR would lead to approximately USD 59 billion valuation during the forecast period (2017-2023). Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report on the same reveals a strong possibility for the infrastructure as a service market to achieve a smooth growth.

Several features like integration in the hybrid computing, scalability, faster implementation, and accessibility of the IT system are expected to drive the global infrastructure as a service market ahead. On the other hand, its growing popularity in industries like BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, & e-commerce are expected to propel the global infrastructure as a service market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

Segmentation:

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, as discussed in MRFR report, is segmented on the basis of the solution, deployment type, end-user, and verticals. Such a segmentation ensures a better peek into the market and comprehensive knowledge of what are coming next.

Based on the solution, the global infrastructure as a service market can be segmented into high-performance computing as a service, managed hosting services, storage as a service (SaaS), network management, disaster recovery as a service, and content delivery services. The SaaS segment is gaining significant foothold in the market for a better analysis. In addition, the SaaS segment includes network attached storage and storage area network-based storage.

Based on the deployment, the infrastructure as a service market comprises public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The hybrid clouds segment is experiencing high demand.

Based on the end-user, the infrastructure as a service market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Its installation cost could be an initial barrier for SMEs.

Based on the verticals, the infrastructure as a service market incorporates retail & e-commerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and among others. The IT & telecom segment is gaining substantial lead from the associated markets.

Mapping the Global Market:

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are four regions that have been discussed in the region-specific report of MRFR on the global infrastructure as a service market. Such a specific analysis enables better unraveling of growth pockets.

North America is leading the global market as several sectors are creating a strong demand for the regional IaaS market. This is due to the advanced IT infrastructure and increasing penetration of the hybrid cloud. On the other hand, high investment capacity is also playing in favor of the regional market.

Europe is holding the second position and it is accelerating further to with the adoption of adoption of next generation of cloud-based IaaS services. Larger enterprises are providing boost to the regional market growth.

The APAC region is also showing substantial prospect for the regional market growth. The market is getting driven by China, Japan, and India. This is happening because of their high investment for industrial upliftment and it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Head-to-Head

In July 2019, Spring Cloud announced that users who prefer release train and use IaaS will soon find their codes in the GitHub organizations. This is to simplify the work process.

