Global Vision Care Market to 2023 - Shift to E-commerce Platforms Gaining Momentum

Global Vision Care Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the vision care market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global vision care market by value and by segments. The report also includes a detailed segment analysis of the vision care market.

Vision care refers to the care and treatment of the eyes and comprises of products that are needed for the treatment of several visual disorders. Some of the most prevalent vision impairment disorders include myopia, hyperopia, cataract, glaucoma, and presbyopia.



Major products in the vision care market are eyeglasses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses (IOLs), which are used during cataract surgeries to replace the natural lens of the eyes with artificial lenses.



Vision care market has been segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The major distribution channels in the vision care market include retail stores, e-commerce, clinics, and hospitals. On the basis of product type, vision care has been segmented into eyeglasses, intraocular lenses (IOLs), contact lenses and ocular health.

Eyeglasses have been further divided into single vision, bifocal and progressive. IOLs have been further segmented on the basis of design (monofocal, multifocal, toric, accommodative and other) and flexibility (folded, rigid). Contact lenses have also been segmented on the basis of modality (dailies, reusable), design (spherical, toric, multifocal and others), product type (soft lenses, rigid gas permeable (RGP) lenses, hybrid lenses) and application (corrective, therapeutic, cosmetic, prosthetic).



The global vision care market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing incidence of vision impairment disorders, aging population, excessive use of mobile devices, soaring diabetic population, etc. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the presence of counterfeit products and the high cost of vision treatment.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall vision care market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the vision care market are Johnson & Johnson, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb) and Novartis AG (Alcon). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview, and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Vision Care: An Overview

2.1.1 Vision Care Insurance

2.1.2 Visual Impairment Disorders

2.2 Vision Care Products: An Overview

2.2.1 Contact Lenses

2.2.2 Intraocular Lenses (IOLs)

2.2.3 Eyeglasses

2.3 Vision Care Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Vision Care Segmentation by Distribution Channel

2.3.2 Vision Care Segmentation by Product Type



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vision Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Vision Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Vision Care Market by Segments (Eye Glasses, Contact Lenses, Ocular Health, Intraocular Lenses (IOLs))

3.2 Global Vision Care Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Contact Lens Market by Product Type (Soft, Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP), Hybrid)

3.2.3 Global Soft Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Hybrid Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Contact Lens Market by Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Others)

3.2.7 Global Spherical Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Toric Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Multifocal Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Other Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.11 Global Contact Lens Market by Modality (Daily, Reusable)

3.2.12 Global Daily Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.13 Global Reusable Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.14 Global Contact Lens Market by Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic)

3.2.15 Global Corrective Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.16 Global Therapeutic Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.17 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.18 Global Prosthetic Contact Lens Market by Value

3.2.19 Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.20 Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Design (Monofocal, Multifocal, Toric, Accommodative, Others)

3.2.21 Global Monofocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.22 Global Multifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.23 Global Toric Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.24 Global Accommodative Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.25 Global Other Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.26 Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Flexibility (Folded, Rigid)

3.2.27 Global Folded Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.28 Global Rigid Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by Value

3.2.29 Global Ocular Health Market by Value

3.2.30 Global Eyeglasses Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Incidence of Vision Impairment Disorders

4.1.2 Aging Population

4.1.3 Excessive Use of Mobile Devices

4.1.4 Rising Healthcare Spending

4.1.5 Soaring Diabetic Population

4.1.6 Growing Government Initiatives

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Presence of Counterfeit Products

4.2.2 High Cost of Vision Treatment

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Shift to E-commerce Platforms

4.3.2 Growing Preference for Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in Contact Lenses



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Vision Care Market Players: Financial Comparison

5.2 Global Vision Care Market Players by Intraocular Lens (IOL) Products

5.3 Global Vision Care Market Players by Contact Lens Products

5.4 Global Contact Lens Players by Market Share



6. Company Profiles



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb)

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG (Alcon)

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

