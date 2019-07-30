D2L RANKED AS A LEADER IN THE 2019 ARAGON RESEARCH GLOBE FOR CORPORATE LEARNING

Third Consecutive Year D2L Has Been Named A Leader

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today D2L, the global leader in learning technology, announced that — for the third year in a row — it has been ranked as a Leader in the 2019 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning1.

“Our goal is to continue to provide a platform that engages learners today and allows employers to build the workforce of tomorrow,” said Jeremy Auger, Chief Strategy Officer for D2L. “We’re pleased that — for three years running — Aragon has recognized our leadership in helping to build future skills among employees and provide a valuable return on investment for employers.”

Aragon evaluates markets and the major technology providers that participate in those markets. The Aragon Research Globe is a tool that graphically depicts its evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. D2L’s Brightspace platform was evaluated — once again — in the 2019 market analysis for its learner experience, content creation and curation, video capabilities, analytics and content and technology integrations.

It its evaluation, Aragon specifically noted D2L’s strengths, which include “solutions for both higher education and corporate markets” and “an engaging experience for the learner with a particular strength in video learning,” among other strengths.

Aragon also noted that the “2019 Indigo release features expanded learning paths and employee engagement features” and also added performance management capabilities.

"D2L is bringing the corporate and higher education sides of learning together for the benefit of learners and employers," said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. "Business leaders should look at their current learning providers and ensure that they are engaging learners in a way that builds the skills that the current and future marketplaces require."

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices, has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning, video management, intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning, and actionable learning analytics. D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ARAGON RESEARCH DISCLAIMER

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

