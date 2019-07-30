Media Alert: Breker Verification Systems to host “Eliminating Hybrid Verification Barriers Through Test Suite Synthesis” Online Webinar

Will Demonstrate Practical Application of Test Suite Synthesis on Real Designs to Leverage Hybrid Verification Techniques

WHO: Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS)-compliant software

WHAT: Will host an online webinar on Test Suite Synthesis where verification scenario intent is described using the new Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS) and synthesized to the corresponding process implementation.

WHEN: Tuesday or Wednesday, August 13 or 14, at 10:45 a.m. P.D.T, 7:45 p.m. P.D.T or 1:45 a.m. P.D.T.

WHERE: Online. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/2XWu0nd

Aileen Honess, a Breker sales engineer and field application engineer, will demonstrate the practical application of test suite synthesis on real designs as they progress from architecture to block to SoC, leveraging hybrid verification techniques. The webinar will highlight how a test description can be used across all processes, providing a continuous, back and forth flow across the entire verification process, making use of virtual platform models for early architectural and testbench configuration. A white box intent description example will be used to accelerate universal verification methodology (UVM) block verification, Software Driven Verification (SDV) for systems on chips (SoCs), and prototyping and post-silicon validation to increase design quality and reduce schedules.

Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of Test Suite Synthesis tools leveraging Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from abstract scenario models. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is G raph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, P ortable, eliminating test redundancy across the verification process, and S hareable to foster team communication and reuse. Breker’s testbench synthesis suite of tools and apps allows the optimization of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM to SoC verification environments. Breker is privately held, and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

