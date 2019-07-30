Global Esports Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2019-2023 - Rise of Platforms Offering Live eSports Coverage

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Esports Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Esports Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) Edition, provides an in-depth analysis of the global esports market, with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes esports market in terms of value, market by audience/viewers, market share by region, and by segments. The report also includes market segment analysis with their actual and forecasted value. A brief regional analysis of Europe, China, Japan, and Korea has also provided in the report.



The esports games generally fall into four types of genre-based games namely; fighting games, first-person shooter, real-time strategy and multiple online battle arena games. Esports video games have designed based on a platform on which the game is to be played: online, spectator mode or local area network.



Esports is a big platform for players on an international level. And as the level of tournament rises, the number of media covering the event increases like television, internet live streaming, news reporting, and print media coverage. Esports are of different formats with various subtypes. For e.g. match types (best of 1, best of 2, best of 3); Group stages (Round robin, Double round-robin, Swiss seeding) and Knockout stages (Single/Double elimination bracket).



The global esports market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2019-2023. Growth in the market is primarily driven by increasing esports popularity among youngsters, hypnotic gaming experience: VR market, growing eSports viewership, increasing eSports awareness, etc. Still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as limited entry of competitive gaming, refusal of intermediaries in the payment of winnings, weakness in smartphone games, etc. Few trends of the market are the rise of platforms offering live eSports coverage, increasing time spending on watching eSports, and rising contribution of brands in revenue growth.

Valve, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, and Tencent are some of the key players operating in the global esports market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies have provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Sports: An Overview

2.1.1 Sports

2.1.2 Types of Sports

2.2 Esports: An Overview

2.2.1 Esports

2.2.2 Genre Based Esports

2.2.3 Esports Video Game Design

2.2.4 Esports Coverage by Media

2.2.5 Different Formats of Esports Tournament

2.2.6 Amateur and Micro Tournament



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sports Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Sports Market by Value

3.2 Global Esports Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Esports Market by Penetration

3.2.2 Global Esports Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Esports Market by Region

3.3 Global Esports Market: Viewers Analysis

3.3.1 Global Esports Market by Viewers

3.3.2 Global Esports Market by Type of Viewers

3.3.3 Global Esports Market by Number of Occasional Viewers

3.3.4 Global Esports Market by Number of Esports Enthusiasts

3.4 Global Esports Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Esports Market by Segments

3.4.2 Global Esports Sponsorship Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Esports Advertising Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Esports Media Rights Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Esports Game Publisher Fees Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Esports Merchandise & Tickets Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Europe Esports Market Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Esports Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Esports Market by Viewers

4.1.3 Europe Esports Market by Types of Viewers

4.1.4 Europe Esports Market by Number of Occasional Viewers

4.1.5 Europe Esports Market by Number of Esports Enthusiasts

4.2 China Esports Market Analysis

4.2.1 China Esports Market by Value

4.3 Japan Esports Market Analysis

4.3.1 Japan Esports Market by Value

4.4 Korea Esports Market Analysis

4.4.1 Korea Esports Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing eSports Viewership

5.1.2 Increasing Esports Popularity among Youngsters

5.1.3 Increasing eSports Awareness

5.1.4 Hypnotic Gaming Experience: VR Market

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Weakness in Smartphone Games

5.2.2 Limited Entry of Competitive Gaming

5.2.3 Refusal of Intermediaries in the Payment of Winnings

5.2.4 Underage Spending

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise of Platforms Offering Live eSports Coverage

5.3.2 Increasing Time Spending on Watching eSports

5.3.3 Rising Contribution of Brands in Revenue Growth



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Esports Market Players by Product Comparison

6.2 Global Esports Market Players by Tournament Prize Money

6.3 Global Esports Market by Top 5 Games



7. Company Profiles



Activision Blizzard

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Valve Corporation

