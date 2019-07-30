Network Security Policy Management Market is Poised To Touch The Valuation Of USD 2.14 BN By 2023 | North America Leads the Global Network Security Policy Management Market; MRFR Reveals Insights for 2018-2023

The demand for network security policy management solution have been further increased with advancements in IoT, global adoption of cloud services, and growing BYOD trend across the globe.

According to an eminent research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR), the global network security policy management market is poised to touch the valuation of USD 2.14 BN by 2023. MRFR also states that the market would register a CAGR over 9.2% throughout the forecast period (2018–2023). In 2018, the market had reached USD 1.38 BN.

Network security policy management is used across the industry verticals to ensure the security of digital assets, efficiently. The solution provides full visibility and management of various network security solutions, including traditional and next-generation firewalls, security controls for all types of cloud, and heterogeneous network environments. Network security policy management also provides network visualization, traffic simulations, risk analysis, compliance reporting, and auditing capabilities to the IT administrator.

On the other hand, budget constraints in the enterprises to spend sufficiently on cybersecurity solutions acts as a major headwind, restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, efficacies that network security policy management solutions are providing would support the growth of the market throughout the review period.

Key Players:

Players leading the Network Security Policy Management Market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., HPE Development LP, Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC, Sophos Ltd., IBM Corporation, Tufin Software Technologies, and Juniper Networks, Inc., among others.

The report is segmented into four key market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Component: Solutions and Services.

By Deployment Mode:On-cloud and On-premises.

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, and Manufacturing, among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific,North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Mapping the Global Market:

North America would retain its dominance over the global network security policy management market throughout the forecast period. The region is a hub for technological advancements and witnesses huge cybersecurity solutions adoption. The presence of notable players and early adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies drives the network security policy management market in North America. The US, backed by the rising technological enhancements, accounts for the major contributor to the regional network security policy management market.

The network security policy management market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Due to the growing markets in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, the regional market is expected to show immense growth over the assessment period. The growing adoption of on-demand cloud services is a key factor driving the market demand in the region.

The Asia Pacific network security policy management market is emerging as a promising market globally. The burgeoning IT & telecom sector, especially in the economically and technologically developing countries such as China, Japan, and India is a key driving force behind the growth of the regional market. These rapidly developing countries are offering substantial growth opportunities for the regional network security policy management market.

Head-to-Head

July 19, 2019 --- Tufin (the US), a network security policy management company specializing in the automation of security policy changes across hybrid platforms while improving security and compliance, announced that it had won the 15th Annual Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards. These awards are facilitated to cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

