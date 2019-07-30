Enterprise Video Market To Reach USD 24.09 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Enterprise Video Market Size – USD 14.00 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Enterprise Video Industry Trends –Increased adoption of video as a communication tool

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased demand for minimized operational expenses, rise in internet penetration, elevated demand for video streaming, and enhanced adoption rate of video as a communication tool is boosting the enterprise video market.

The Global Enterprise video market is forecast to reach USD 24.09 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Enterprise video market is forecasted to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are increased demand for video streaming, continuous expansion in the number of internet users, and advancements in cloud technology. In addition to these factors, one of the essential factors contributing to the development of the enterprise video market is the globalization of various industries. The increased emphasis on globalization among different enterprises has resulted in rising demand for enhancing their internal as well as external communication process and remain well connected with their employees located in different locations. The increasing need for improving enterprise communication process has resulted in rising demand and incorporation of enterprise video in the communication system of the enterprises that are propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from the factors specified above, different initiatives taken by the key players of the market is also boosting the growth of the enterprise video market. As an instance, in 2016, IBM, a key player of the market, had introduced a software solution for enterprises- Ustream eCDN that helps in delivering enhanced video streaming services. Such advancements made by key players of the market plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the enterprise video market.

In regards to region, Europe occupies the second largest market share in the enterprise video market. The prominent market presence of Europe in the enterprise video market is attributed to the advancements of networking technologies and enhanced use of cloud-based applications in this region.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1614

Further key findings from the report suggest

Enterprise video market held a market share of USD 14.00 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Factors like the expansion of media and entertainment industry and the education sector are positively impacting the growth of the market.

In the context of Type, the Video conferencing segment dominates the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 5.32 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the generated revenue of this segment are the globalization of enterprises and the associated rise in demand for streamlining the communication process between employees located in different geographic location.

In regards to Deployment type, On-premises segment leads the market occupying a larger market share of 75.0% with a growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market share held by the segment is attributed to the high preference of different enterprises to incorporate enterprise video solutions as a part of their communication system and conduct team meetings and training to be held on the premises with its help.

While discussing Deployment type, it is mentionable here that the Cloud segment is forecasted to experience a higher growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period that is forecasted to occupy 27.0% of the market by 2026. The growth rate of this segment is attributed to increasing emphasis on globalization among different enterprises and the associated rise in demand for communicating with employees situated in different geographic locations.

In regards to Application, the Corporate Communications segment can be seen to lead the market that holds the largest market share of 31.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Corporate Communications segment is the consequence of the elevated need for enterprises to enhance their communication system along with the effectiveness of enterprise communication in strengthening internal and external communication of enterprises and establish effective communication with employees, stakeholders, and partners.

In regards to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growth rate of Asia Pacific in the market is the result of the rise in IT companies, enhanced IT penetration, and increased government expenditure on internet infrastructure.

Key participants include Kaltura, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Adobe, Brightcove, Avaya, Panopto, Mediaplatform, Inc., and VBrick Systems.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/enterprise-video-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Enterprise video market according to Type, Deployment Type, Offerings, Organization Size, End-users, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Video Content Management

Video conferencing

Webcasting

Others

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Offerings Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Solutions

Services

Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Banking, financial services and insurance [BFSI]

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Education

Retail

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Corporate Communications

Client Engagement and Marketing

Training and Development

Collaboration and knowledge sharing

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1614

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Software and Services category by Reports And Data

Workflow Orchestration Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/workflow-orchestration-market

Serverless Architecture Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/serverless-architecture-market

Software Asset Management Market Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/software-asset-management-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.