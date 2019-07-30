LSI industries Inc. to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Conference on August 7-8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) today announced that it will attend the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 7-8 in Boston. The Company’s leadership team intends to host meetings with investors at the conference, which is being held at the InterContinental® Boston hotel.



The Company intends to post its conference presentation materials to the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at www.lsi-industries.com on August 7, 2019 prior to the conference.

About LSI Industries, Inc.

LSI Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications. We are a leading solutions provider to the primary end-markets we serve, including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing. Our products are marketed throughout North America through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through national accounts. We partner with our customers to provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services. Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, LSI currently employs over 1,200 employees and operates seven facilities throughout the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.lsi-industries.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

Investor Relations Contact

Noel Ryan, IRC

720.778.2415

lyts@vallumadvisors.com



