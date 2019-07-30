World Health Energy Holdings Announces Completion of All SEC Filings

/EIN News/ -- Company Reports Net Income of $539,692 in 2018; Company Now Fully Reporting



NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings (OTC PINK: WHEN), a diversified energy, health, and security technology company with corporate offices located in Boca Raton, Florida and Ramat Gan, Israel, announced today that the company has recently updated its filings in compliance with SEC reporting requirements and is now current and fully reporting. The Company’s net income was $539,692 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $67,676 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s long term liabilities were significantly decreased primarily due to related party capital advances being settled for a reduced amount than previously recorded.

Up until July 2015, the Company’s primary focus was the production of algae for biofuel using their proprietary GB3000 growth system. The system quickly and efficiently grows algae for the production of biofuels and food protein. The Company also sought to produce and market high-quality, low-cost B100 biodiesel. The Company continues to explore alternative revenue sources including licensing, joint ventures and mergers with existing Green Energy organizations. http://www.whengreenenergy.com

In October of 2017, the Company entered into agreements to buy a majority interest in Unique Cyber Group (UCG, Inc.), a Florida corporation. UCG is developing the next generation of cyber defense products for internal and external threats in this new age of technology through its wholly owned subsidiary, RNA LTD. Following the transaction, it was planned that UCG was to become a majority owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to the Agreements being closed or implemented, Chaim Lieberman, the Founder, former Shareholder and Director, passed away. Subsequently, Uri Tadelis, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, resigned from all positions with the Company. As of this date, the Agreements have not closed but continue to be reviewed and revised. The anticipated closing date is expected in the second half of 2019.

Giora Rozensweig was appointed Interim CEO along with two new Directors. Mr. Rozensweig said,

“I’m extremely excited that the company is finally back in compliance with the SEC. This was a long arduous journey made difficult with the passing of Mr. Lieberman and resignation of our former CEO. The company now has all new Directors and ready to move forward with development, implementation and sales of its unique cyber security products which we anticipate will create significant shareholder value. The Company will continue to update shareholders through news releases, website updates and required SEC filings. We thank you for your patience and continued support.”

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (WHEN) is a diversified Cybersecurity, Energy, Health and Financial Software company.

