Global Energy & Utilities Industry Analysis, 2019: Focus on Digital Transformation Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Trends in Energy & Utilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insights, real world examples of innovation and implementation of disruptive technologies across the value chain.



Rising costs and tremendous competitive pressure have forced the hands of energy and utility companies to finally keep up with times of equipping themselves with necessary tools to become an intelligent and agile industry.



With the industry on the brink of wide scale digital transformation, companies are poised to choose from an extensive array of technological trends for the ongoing digitization.



Scope

Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities enables Big Data-driven analysis and insights to enhance operations, inspections and maintenance, thereby reducing production and investment costs.

Advanced data analytics platform will detect anomalies in real-time to increase the environmental health and safety in Energy & Utilities.

Reasons to buy

Gain insights into disruptive technologies in Energy & Utilities sector.

Gain insights into Market Drivers & Inhibitors of Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities.

Gain insights into Key Trends, Value Chain and Use Cases of Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities.

Gain insights into future outlook of Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities.

Key Topics Covered



Energy & Utilities: Transformation Strategy Energy & Utilities: Key Benefits Energy & Utilities: Utility Ecosystem Energy & Utilities: Oil & Gas Ecosystem Energy & Utilities: Key Trends Energy & Utilities: Market Drivers & Inhibitors Energy & Utilities: Technology & Use Cases Energy & Utilities: Artificial Intelligence Energy & Utilities: Blockchain Energy & Utilities: Connected Devices & IoT Energy & Utilities: Robotics & Drones Energy & Utilities: Other Emerging Technologies Energy & Utilities: Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned



Brtish Petroleum

ThoughtTrace

Exelon

Carbon Relay

National Grid

United Utilities

Stem

ExxonMobil

Beyond Limits

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Maana

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)

MicroSeismic

Severn Trent

Chevron

Saudi Aramco

Gazprom

Singapore Power Group

ConsenSys

WePower

Acciona Energy

KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Motionwerk

IKEA

SolaRoad

Origin Energy

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) of Singapore

Proxxi

Enlighted

Igloo Energy

Northumbrian Water Group (NWG)

Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA)

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M)

Re-Gen Robotics

SkyX

Minesto

Eelume

Createc

ABB

Equinor

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ControlScan

Immaterial Labs

Gas Pos

AlienVault

Polysolar

Safetech Innovations

Seven Lakes Technologies

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/witq1m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Energy and Natural Resources, Utilities



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.