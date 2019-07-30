Global Energy & Utilities Industry Analysis, 2019: Focus on Digital Transformation Trends
This report provides insights, real world examples of innovation and implementation of disruptive technologies across the value chain.
Rising costs and tremendous competitive pressure have forced the hands of energy and utility companies to finally keep up with times of equipping themselves with necessary tools to become an intelligent and agile industry.
With the industry on the brink of wide scale digital transformation, companies are poised to choose from an extensive array of technological trends for the ongoing digitization.
Scope
- Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities enables Big Data-driven analysis and insights to enhance operations, inspections and maintenance, thereby reducing production and investment costs.
- Advanced data analytics platform will detect anomalies in real-time to increase the environmental health and safety in Energy & Utilities.
Reasons to buy
- Gain insights into disruptive technologies in Energy & Utilities sector.
- Gain insights into Market Drivers & Inhibitors of Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities.
- Gain insights into Key Trends, Value Chain and Use Cases of Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities.
- Gain insights into future outlook of Digital Transformation in Energy & Utilities.
Key Topics Covered
- Energy & Utilities: Transformation Strategy
- Energy & Utilities: Key Benefits
- Energy & Utilities: Utility Ecosystem
- Energy & Utilities: Oil & Gas Ecosystem
- Energy & Utilities: Key Trends
- Energy & Utilities: Market Drivers & Inhibitors
- Energy & Utilities: Technology & Use Cases
- Energy & Utilities: Artificial Intelligence
- Energy & Utilities: Blockchain
- Energy & Utilities: Connected Devices & IoT
- Energy & Utilities: Robotics & Drones
- Energy & Utilities: Other Emerging Technologies
- Energy & Utilities: Future Outlook
