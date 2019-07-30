Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Orchestration Market To Reach USD 47.13 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Software-Defined Networking Orchestration Market Size – USD 0.46 Billion in 2018, SDN Orchestration Industry Growth - CAGR of 77.8%, Market Trends –The rise in the demand for cloud services and server virtualization

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancement in services offered by telecom operators, rising demand for cloud services, server virtualization, and developments in network infrastructure is boosting Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration market.

The Global Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration market is forecast to reach USD 47.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The SDN orchestration market is forecasted to witness exceptional growth during the forecast period. The growth of the SDN orchestration market is attributed to the combination of various factors. One of the mentionable factor in this context is, various market expansion initiatives being taken by the key players of the market. In 2017, Juniper Networks, one of the key player of the market, had undergone a partnership agreement with Netcracker Technology, Infinera and NEC Corporation. The purpose of the formulation of the agreement was developing a new Transport SDN solution that would be beneficial in transforming the way networks are managed and controlled. Such advancements made by a key player of the market is positively impacting the growth of the SDN orchestration market.

Apart from the initiatives by the key players of the market, the growth of SDN orchestration market is also the result of various benefits associated with the incorporation of SDN orchestration. As an instance, the integration of SDN orchestration provides the user with effective network management and end-to-end visibility. By including SDN orchestration in the functioning of an organization, the network administrator is required to manage only one centralized controller for distributing policies to the associated switches, rather than managing multiple devices. Such effectiveness of SDN orchestration helps in enhancing the management of the network system in an organization. Such benefits associated with SDN orchestration results in its increased demand, contributing to the market growth of the SDN orchestration market.

In regards to the region, Europe can be seen to occupy the second largest market share in the SDN orchestration market, during the forecast period. The significant market presence of Europe in the SDN orchestration market is the result of the development of networking technologies and increased use of cloud-based applications in this region.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1615

Further key findings from the report suggest

Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration market held a market share of USD 0.46 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 77.8% during the forecast period.

In regards to the Component, the Services segment generated a higher revenue of USD 0.31 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 77.1% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the revenue generated by this segment are increased incorporation and deployment of SDN orchestration among telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises.

In the context of Deployment type, the On-Premises segment dominates the market that occupied the higher market share of 75.0% in 2018 with a growth rate of 77.2% during the forecast period. The market domination of the On-premises segment is the result of the high complexity of network system used to perform various functions on the premises of different industries and the increased incorporation of SDN orchestration in the functioning of these industries to enhance their network system.

While discussing Deployment type, it is mentionable that the Cloud segment is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 79.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the Cloud segment is attributed to the various advantages associated with it like higher flexibility and lower cost.

In regards to end-user, the Telecom service providers segment holds the largest market share of 45.0% in 2018, with the highest CAGR of 78.8% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Telecom service providers segment is the result of high incorporation of SDN orchestration solutions in the functioning of the telecommunication industry to enhance internet connection. In the case of high traffic volume, the complexity and expense associated with network management increases, which can be easily controlled and automated by deploying SDN orchestration solution.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 79.5% during the forecast period. The growth rate of the region is the result of rising incorporation of SDN orchestration solutions in the functioning of enterprises located in the Asia Pacific and the increasing number of data centers.

Key participants include Cisco Systems, Huawei, Netcracker, Juniper Networks, Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cenx, Virtela, Nokia, and Anuta Networks.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/software-defined-networking-sdn-orchestration-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration market according to Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-users, Application, and Region:

Component type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Solutions

Services

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Telecom service providers

Cloud service providers

Others Healthcare Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing IT-enabled services Government services



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

SD- Wide Area Network [SD-WAN]

SD- Local Area Network [SD-LAN]

Software-defined mobile networking [SDMN]

Security applications

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1615

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Software and Services category by Reports And Data

Building Information Modelling Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/building-information-modelling-market

Serverless Architecture Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/serverless-architecture-market

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blockchain-in-supply-chain-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.