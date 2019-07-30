U.S. Embassy Abidjan holds African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Information Session for Journalists ahead of 2019 AGOA Forum

The U.S. Embassy Abidjan brought together more than 20 local and international journalists for a two-hour information session on AGOA. The session, which was organized ahead of the 2019 AGOA Forum scheduled for August 4-6 in Abidjan, enabled the journalists to understand this American legislation aimed to assist the economies of sub-Saharan Africa and to improve economic relations between the United States and the region. The session featured Kara Diallo, an USAID/AGOA Specialist, who spoke on the advantages of AGOA for the eligible countries. Kara’s presentation was followed by a questions and answers session and interviews with major media outlets including state-owned newspaper Fraternite Matin.



