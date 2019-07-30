U.S. Embassy Abidjan Takes Journalists American Navy Ship

More than 20 journalists from public and private media participated in the U.S. Navy ship visit that generated positive reports on the military and maritime partnership between Côte d’Ivoire and the United to ensure security in the Gulf of Guinea. This week long mission enabled the U.S. Navy crew to train and share experiences with their Ivoirian counterparts, Commander Frank Okata said. The mission also included visits to the Abidjan Military Hospital, an orphanage, and other social activities, Commander Okata told the journalists.



