SoldierStrong, Department of Veterans Affairs Partner to Treat Post-Traumatic Stress With Virtual Reality Systems

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing advanced medical technologies to veterans, and the Department of Veterans Affairs have signed a memorandum of agreement to move forward with an initiative to use a virtual reality system to treat patients experiencing post-traumatic stress.



An estimated 20 military veterans take their lives each day and one major study suggested that un-remediated post-traumatic stress is the single most common underlying factor for veterans who consider or attempt suicide.

"Virtual reality treatment shows promise in two key areas," said SoldierStrong co-founder Chris Meek. "It is both clinically effective and it reduces the stigma that many service members feel about seeking treatment for their post-traumatic stress. With the rise in popularity of virtual reality in non-medical settings, such as video games, entertainment and even the workplace, there's convincing evidence that younger veterans will be more inclined to seek treatment using VR techniques than other methods."

Through its StrongMind Virtual Reality System, SoldierStrong will donate virtual reality software and hardware to ten VA medical centers in the coming year with the goal is reducing the number of veteran suicides across the country.

The Veterans Health Administration's Innovative Ecosystem (IE) will "assist in the facilitation and deployment of the equipment, as well as coordinate the training efforts for the provided equipment and software," said Dr. Ryan Vega, director of the VA's Diffusion of Excellence Initiative.

"Public-private partnerships are an important component in the VA's ongoing effort to provide the best possible care of America's veterans," Vega said. "This agreement with SoldierStrong holds great promise to address the highest priority and one of the most vexing challenges we face, which is the need to successfully alleviate the most debilitating effects of post-traumatic stress and reduce the number of combat-related suicides."

The agreement represents a significant next step in the work that SoldierStrong does on behalf of America's servicemen and women. Since the organization's inception following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, SoldierStrong has donated more than $3 million of medical devices to help injured veterans. SoldierStrong donated its 21st exoskeleton donation used in the rehabilitation of spinal injuries – including the 16th to the VA system – in San Diego on July 1.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/

CONTACT: ERIC WOOLSON

515.681.3967



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.