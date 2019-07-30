LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO and Additions to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAIWIRE -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") today announced it has appointed Ms. Dakota Forgione as CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Lig Assets, Inc. Dakota brings many years of experience as an entrepreneur, corporate executive and structured finance specialist to the Company. This addition comes at a perfect time for LIGA as our Bella Serra Development in Brentwood, TN progresses from planning to construction, marketing and sales. Outgoing CEO Alan Gillis will remain with the Company as President of Live Stor America and as a member of the board of directors, where he will focus on the growth of the logistics business. Former CEO, Alan Gillis, stated, “It’s a great opportunity at the perfect time to bring Ms. Forgione to the LIGA team. Not only will the company benefit from her expertise, I will also be allowed to focus my energy where it is best served to ultimately benefit shareholders. I look forward to working with Dakota for many years to come as we grow this great company.” New CEO, Dakota Forgione, stated, “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join LIGA and create something amazing. The property in Brentwood has immense potential and I can’t wait to unlock it. I, along with the rest of our management team have set some aggressive yet realistic goals for the company and we look forward to the opportunity to serve our loyal shareholders and grow our business exponentially in the coming years.”



Additionally, Ms. Forgione will be joined by Mr. Robert Linagen as new members of the Board of Directors of Lig Assets, Inc. Robert Linagen has an extensive background in residential rental and real estate development. Rob has 30 years of experience in Sales Leadership, Marketing, Training, and R&D, including stints at Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Labs, and Boston Scientific and being involved in launching multiple medical startup companies. Mr. Linagen stated, “It is a pleasure to join the LIGA leadership team. This company has truly incredible vision on multiple fronts. I look forward to helping this vision become a reality, particularly on the construction of sustainable affordable housing.” Rob has degrees in economics and electrical engineering from Cornell University. He and his family reside in Tennessee.

Ms. Dakota Forgione has a strong background in the energy and infrastructure sectors where she has been active both as a corporate executive and principal. She founded and built one of the largest Medical Waste companies in New York State which she then sold to a public company. Ms. Forgione has coordinated development and financing structures for a wide range of projects including co-generation, heat recovery, and alternative energy facilities both in North and South America. She led the strategic acquisition and roll up of one of the largest environmental response companies on the West Coast, for a $1.3 billion company. She has also provided strategic consulting services for a variety of Fortune 500 companies seeking to acquire energy and alternative energy assets. Dakota is a project finance specialist focusing on establishing structured financial products for the private equity and institutional capital markets encompassing a wide range of development projects. She has structured traditional debt and equity transactions as well as innovative lease platforms and alternative asset financing for projects ranging in size from Twenty to 345 million USD. Ms. Forgione attended the State University of New York at Buffalo for her undergraduate studies and then participated in an accelerated Graduate program in Environment Policy.

LIGA President Marvin Baker and Chairman of the Board Aric Simons issued the following joint statement: “We are excited and enthusiastic about the additions of Ms. Forgione and Mr. Linagen to LIGA. We believe they bring skills and experience that will be instrumental in propelling LIGA from the successes thus far to the exponential growth levels that are consistent with the Company business plan and revenue goals. We are confident our loyal shareholders will be richly rewarded by these additions. Management will continue to remain true to its commitment to keep authorized shares at their current level and not to engage in any form of reverse split. Thank you again and as always we welcome prospective investors to be a part of this gem in the OTC market. We look forward to seeing many of you soon at our soon to be announced annual conference.”

Bella Serra – Brentwood:

A Luxury Mediterranean hillside resort development offering the variety of custom single-family homes and the simplistic lifestyle living of condominium villas for the most discerning buyers of luxury living at its finest. The most unique feature of these homes will be the green sustainability factor built with consideration of the environment in mind. A high-quality luxury resort lifestyle community with wellness in mind while reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption to improve our quality of life. Derived from the Latin/Italian influence Bella meaning beautiful and Serra meaning views from a high place or high ridge as our community rests at one of the highest peaks in Brentwood with our ridgeline facing south into Brentwood/Franklin and the lower lined development facing toward Nashville.

Bella Serra is a concept development using sustainable building products brought to us by well-known Environmentalist Robert Plarr. Bella Serra will be Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s first fully sustainable community. A new approach to residential build application using light gauge steel framing versus wood framing with our high-quality magnesium oxide panels where the combination creates a sustainable structure resistant to 185 mph winds, water and mold resistant, fire resistant to 3500 degrees with a burn rate of 5 hours before the material begins to breakdown.

For more information about LIGA Homes’ disaster resistant homes and structures please contact our Company directly at - www.LIGAHomes.com or call us at 833-LIGAHOMES

General inquiries: ContactUs@LIGAHomes.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

President – LIG Assets, Inc.

CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com

www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

www.BGTVDirect.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.