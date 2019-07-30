Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market 2019-2024 - APAC Will Reach About 3.2 Billion Internet Users by 2024
Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market Trends & Opportunities, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed broadband market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.
The Asia-Pacific region is characterized by a vast disparity in the maturity of fixed broadband infrastructure levels resulting in a variety of initiatives required to boost fixed broadband penetration. Some countries are focusing on building and enhancing the core infrastructure, such as national backbone networks, required to deliver fixed broadband, while others are focusing on increasing fiber coverage and providing higher speeds.
Increased competition in the fixed broadband market is being driven by national broadband initiatives focused on providing affordable broadband through regulated wholesale networks, further fixed mobile convergence is increasing competitive pressure.
Highlights
- Fixed broadband line penetration of population will reach an estimated 15.3% in 2019, and will grow to 19.6% by the end of 2024.
- Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in internet users, reaching about 3.2 billion Internet users by 2024.
- China, Singapore, and South Korea will have the highest FTTH/B penetration of population rates in the region by 2024.
The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a global context: This section provides a comparison of Asia-Pacific's macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.
- Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyses the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Asia-Pacific fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidation, and M&A activities.
- Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.
- Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2019-2024.
- Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific fixed broadband market.
Asia-Pacific's Fixed Broadband Markets - Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific Highlights
Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a Global Context
- Asia-Pacific's Demographics at a Glance
- Asia-Pacific in a Global Context
Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive
- Dynamics
- Regulatory Drivers of Fixed Broadband in Asia-Pacific
- Major Competitive Changes in Asia-Pacific
- National Broadband Plans
- Asia-Pacific's Main Competitive Market Trends
Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends
- Internet User Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Fixed Broadband Technology Trends in Asia-Pacific
Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends
- Fixed Broadband ARPU in Asia-Pacific
- Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends in Asia-Pacific
Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations
