Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market 2019-2024 - APAC Will Reach About 3.2 Billion Internet Users by 2024

Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market Trends & Opportunities, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed broadband market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



The Asia-Pacific region is characterized by a vast disparity in the maturity of fixed broadband infrastructure levels resulting in a variety of initiatives required to boost fixed broadband penetration. Some countries are focusing on building and enhancing the core infrastructure, such as national backbone networks, required to deliver fixed broadband, while others are focusing on increasing fiber coverage and providing higher speeds.



Increased competition in the fixed broadband market is being driven by national broadband initiatives focused on providing affordable broadband through regulated wholesale networks, further fixed mobile convergence is increasing competitive pressure.



Highlights

Fixed broadband line penetration of population will reach an estimated 15.3% in 2019, and will grow to 19.6% by the end of 2024.

Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in internet users, reaching about 3.2 billion Internet users by 2024.

China, Singapore, and South Korea will have the highest FTTH/B penetration of population rates in the region by 2024.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a global context: This section provides a comparison of Asia-Pacific's macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyses the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Asia-Pacific fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidation, and M&A activities.

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2019-2024.

Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific fixed broadband market.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Asia-Pacific's fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the author's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Asia-Pacific's fixed broadband markets.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific's evolving fixed broadband market.

Companies Mentioned



2Degrees

Amdocs

Bharti Airtel

Celcom

China Mobile

Chorus

Huawei

NBN

Ooredoo Myanmar

Optus

Redhat

Reliance Jio

SK Broadband

T-Broad

Telenor Myanmar

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Hutchinson Australia

Key Topics Covered



Asia-Pacific's Fixed Broadband Markets - Key Takeaways



Asia-Pacific Highlights



Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a Global Context

Asia-Pacific's Demographics at a Glance

Asia-Pacific in a Global Context

Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive

Dynamics

Regulatory Drivers of Fixed Broadband in Asia-Pacific

Major Competitive Changes in Asia-Pacific

National Broadband Plans

Asia-Pacific's Main Competitive Market Trends

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends

Internet User Trends in Asia-Pacific

Fixed Broadband Technology Trends in Asia-Pacific

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends

Fixed Broadband ARPU in Asia-Pacific

Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends in Asia-Pacific

Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Population, 2018-2024 (Millions)

Exhibit 2: Nominal GDP, 2018-2024 (US$Trillion)

Exhibit 3: Real GDP Growth, 2018-2024

Exhibit 4: Voice Lines Penetration, 2019 (% of Population)

Exhibit 5: Internet Users as a % of Total Population

Exhibit 6: Broadband Lines Penetration, 2019

Exhibit 7: Internet Users, Asia-Pacific, 2018-2024 (Millions)

Exhibit 8: Fixed Broadband Line and Penetration in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2024

Exhibit 9: Fixed Broadband Lines by Technology, Asia-Pacific, 2018-2024

Exhibit 10: Top Five Asia-Pacific Markets in Terms of FTTH/B as a % of Total Fixed Broadband Lines, 2024

Exhibit 11: Fixed Broadband ARPU in Asia-Pacific (US$), 2019-2024

Exhibit 12: Fixed Broadband Revenue, Asia-Pacific, 2019-2024

Exhibit 13: Select Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market Sizes and Growth Prospects, 2019

