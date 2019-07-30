nbkc bank Selects Total Expert to Deploy Centralized Command Center and Humanize the Customer Experience

Marketing technology solution empowers nbkc to deepen relationships with hyper-relevant engagement

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nbkc bank, a fast-paced community bank in Kansas City, has selected the Total Expert Marketing Operating System ® (MOS) to propel their marketing and sales efforts, leverage customer data to make informed decisions and enhance the customer experience. The Total Expert MOS will provide nbkc’s customer-facing teams with a robust marketing engine built to understand and connect with consumers more intelligently and create a better customer experience for both prospects and customers.



Many financial brands find themselves at a crossroads as they look to position themselves as lifelong financial partners: despite the need for digitization, consumers still want the personal, human touch. Relationship managers must meet evolving consumer expectations while contending with increasing pressure from other banks and fintech providers.

“We were looking for a communications and CRM solution to serve all divisions at nbkc from a centralized platform, creating efficiencies internally while offering a better (informed) experience for customers,” said Tracie Biggerstaff, senior marketing manager at nbkc bank. “Total Expert possesses the modern capabilities that financial brands need today, with a forward-thinking mentality to adapt and innovate as consumer needs evolve. Total Expert is a partner that values innovation as much as we do at nbkc, and will challenge us and grow with us over years to come.”

The Total Expert MOS makes complex financial decisions human again by delivering timely, relevant messaging and prompting human-to-human engagement at critical moments along the customer journey. Powered by intelligent automation, nbkc bank will stay connected with their customers at all times – sending the right message to the right person at the right time.

“Everything banks do should be aimed at improving the customer experience – and that’s exactly what nbkc bank is doing,” said Total Expert Chief Customer Officer Sue Woodard. “We are proud to welcome nbkc to the Total Expert family and provide their customer-facing teams with a best-in-class technology solution so they can help their customers achieve their version of The American Dream.”

ABOUT NBKC BANK

nbkc bank is a fast-paced community bank leveraging technology, customer feedback and innovation to help people and businesses safely save, move and borrow money. nbkc is a Member FDIC.

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT, INC.

Total Expert is a fintech software pioneer of the first modern, enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) that enables financial services organizations to create customers or members for life by re-humanizing complex financial decisions. We ensure financial brands stay ahead of how consumers expect to communicate, shop, and manage their financial lives in the digital/social era. For more information, visit totalexpert.com .

