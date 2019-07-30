UAE to invest USD 2 billion

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 30 - The United Arab Emirates plans to invest, as from the next six months, about USD 2 billion in the installation of a tractor assembly line in Angola, electricity and gas production and agriculture. ,

The information was given to the press today by Dubai Sheikh Ahmed Dalmoor Al Maktoum at the end of a meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

On this fourth visit to Angola, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum believes that within six months the effects of cooperation will begin to be felt.

He said that co-operation in the gas production sector would reduce electricity costs and support the operation of the industry. He also expressed the interest of working on water desalination projects to benefit poor people, as well as projects that help reduce unemployment.

The Dubai sheik has admitted the possibility of increasing the value to invest as the basis of cooperation is expanded.The United Arab Emirates is a confederation of Arab monarchies located in the Persian Gulf and has the sixth largest oil reserve in the world, being one of the most developed economies in the Middle East.

The country currently has the thirty-sixth largest economy at market exchange rates in the world. It is one of the richest countries in the world by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and per capita of $ 54,607, according to the IMF.

