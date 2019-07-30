BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Grow Up to $94.41 Bn Valuation by 2023 | Cost-Affordability to Inspire BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Expansion

The global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market is expected to have tremendous growth, owing to growing SMEs adopting cloud-based services and high demand for BYOD And Enterprise Mobility solutions from various sectors such as energy and utility, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, and transportation and logistics.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market that is fast gaining traction and is expecting a high growth by 2023 to reach a valuation of USD 94.41 billion by 2023. This growth largely depends on the idea of this bring your own device (BYOD) & mobility and how much facility it provides. The concept allows a smooth workflow by permitting work from any place. This increases production and in consumer-centric sectors where round-the-clock support is necessary, this sort of system integration inspires better support.

Factors Inspiring the Market

Factors like high intake of tablets, smartphones, and laptops for professional purposes, employers realizing the chance of increased productivity, employee satisfaction, cost-cutting measures, and others are inspiring companies in launching plans in accordance with the system. On the other hand, technological aspects like cloud integration is influencing such decisions. Several SMEs are turning towards this type of work flow. However, a security threat possibility is quite strong that can hinder the expected growth rate.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Infosys Limited (India), IBM Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), and Tech Mahindra Limited (India).

Other players in the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market are AT&T (US), Honeywell International (US), Capgemini (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), Accenture (US), and HCL Technologies (India).

Segmentation:

MRFR had segmented the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market into software, security, service, deployment, and end-users. These segments offer a closer glimpse of the market, which makes it possible for a better understanding of trends dominating the market.

Based on the software, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market includes data management, email management, device management, application management, telecom expense management, and others. The device management segment would enjoy better work flow.

Based on the security, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market comprises content security, device security, application security, network security, identity access management, and multiple-user management. The network security segment is expected to provide high traction to the market.

Based on the service, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market is segmented into managed and professional services.

Based on the deployment, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market includes cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to gain better traction in the coming years.

Based on end-users, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market consists BFSI, automobile, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others. The IT & telecom industry is expecting high growth. The BFSI industry is also slated to discover better market potentials.

Mapping the Global Market:

Region-specific analysis of BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market, as per the report published by MRFR, is studied for Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). This analysis provides ample scope to understand better market prospects.

North America has the maximum control over the global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market as its growing cloud-based application industry is pervading myriad other industries. The European scenario is getting substantial traction due to its better work culture and system. The market is experiencing benefits of features that are quite similar to that of North America. Features like better cloud facilities, high integration possibilities are providing substantial thrusts to European and North American market. The APAC market growth is quite moderate and rapid adoption rates of industries can promote it as the fastest growing one during the forecast period. Mobile devices for professional purposes are gaining momentum in the region.

Head-to-Head

Android Q from Google and iOS 13 from Apple are operating software that have been developed to support BYOD service. These marketing giants have learned the potential of this kind of work atmosphere and hence, they are competing for maximum benefits.

