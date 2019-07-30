Disposable Batteries Market Growing on the Back of Expanding Consumer Electronic Industry | Forecast 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com added New Report Named “Disposable Batteries Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Market Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation and Regional Overview | Outlook to 2023” to its Database.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an exhaustive report on the global disposable batteries market. MRFR has projected a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report contains valuable insights into the market, which are supported by historical data as well as forecasts for the coming years.

Disposable batteries convert stored chemical energy into electrical energy. The chemical reactions in disposable batteries are not reversible, and hence, they cannot be recharged. Disposable batteries stop producing current when the supply of reactants in the battery is exhausted. Disposable batteries are suitable for portable equipment.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7587

In recent years, the use of electronic gadgets has witnessed a steep surge, creating a favorable environment for the growth of the disposable batteries market. Batteries are central to the use of many consumer electronics goods. Dry cell batteries experience huge demand from rural areas where continuous and unlimited electric supplies are not available. Disposable batteries are portable, small, have a longer shelf life, and are non-hazardous. Large influx of investments in the disposable battery space by market players signal future expansion of the disposable battery market. Aggressive R&D activities are being carried out to further develop disposable battery technology.

The race for developing powerful batteries has resulted in innovative chemistries which have replaced older battery technologies. Availability of next-gen disposable batteries, which are cost-efficient, reliant, and ca be used across multiple applications, has driven the market majorly. Alkaline batteries provide an extended shelf life of as long as five to ten years whereas zinc batteries last for three to five years. Additionally, disposable batteries are eco-friendly in nature.

Leading market players in the disposable battery space have invested significantly in the development of technology. Bio-based disposable batteries have been revolutionary. Improvement in voltage, energy density, and better leakage resistance have increased the demand for these batteries.

Segmentation

The disposable batteries market has been segmented based on type and end-use.

By type, the disposable batteries market has been segmented into alkaline, nickel-cadmium, and others. The alkaline segment is leading the market. The growth of the segment can be credited to the high energy density of alkaline disposable batteries, which allows them to produce massive amounts of energy for a prolonged period. Moreover, longer life span also acts as an advantage.

By end-use, the disposable batteries market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, military & defense, and others. The consumer electronic segment is leading the market on account of surging use of disposable batteries in daily use gadgets.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the disposable batteries market has been segmented into North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe.

APAC captured the largest share of the market in 2017 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing disposable market as well. High sales of consumer electronics products in the region has spurred the demand for disposable batteries. China and Vietnam are at the forefront of disposable batteries market as they produce batteries at less cost.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/disposable-batteries-market-7587

Competitive Landscape

Battco (US), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), Rayovac (US), Nbcell Battery (China), GP Batteries Intl (Singapore), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Southwest Electronic Energy Group (US), Everyday Battery Company (US), Energizer Battery, Inc. (US), Sony (Japan), and Duracell Batteries Ltd (US) are the key players in the disposable batteries market.

Industry Updates

February 2019 - Duracell, a leading producer of batteries and smart power systems, launched a new alkaline battery, Duracell Ultra. The battery is claimed to provide up to 100 percent more power, which is being facilitated by its optimized design. It is a perfect fit for power-hungry devices.

Related Reports:

Batteries Market Information by Battery Type (Lead acid, Lithium ion, Nickel metal hydride and Nickel cadmium), by Application (Two/Three Wheelers, Electric Cars, Heavy Vehicles, and others) and by Region - Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/batteries-market-1895

UAV Battery Market Report Information by UAV Type (Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Tactical, Small), Battery Type (Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion, Nickle Cadmium, Lithium Polymer), & Region – Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/uav-battery-market-6048

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.