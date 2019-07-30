Cups and Lids Market to Register Healthy Growth Due to Change in Food Consumption Patterns | Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com added New Report Named “Cups and Lids Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Market Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation By Raw Material (Plastic, Paperboard, and others), Products (Cups and lids), Application (Food & Beverage, Foodservice, Retail, and others), and Region| Outlook to 2023” to its Database.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cups and lids market is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period (2017-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Cups and lids are used for offering support, tampering resistance, and external environment protection for beverages and various food items. Manufacturers are using different materials for making cups and lids such as metal, foam, paper/paperboard, and plastic that prevents the products from spilling, as well as, getting adulterated from contamination. Cups and lids are widely used in the food and beverage industry for fruit juices, soft drinks, tea, coffee, and soups. Today biodegradable and recycled materials are also used that helps to boost the product’s shelf life

Various factors are propelling the cups and lids market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include the growing trend for on-the-go food consumption, burgeoning demand for specialty beverages such as iced tea, and soups, rising trend of snacking, and increasing number of coffee shops across the world. Additional factors propelling market growth include growth of commercial foodservice, change in food consumption patterns, and growing demand for convenience and hygienic packaging. The exceptional properties of cups and lids such as lightweight, smooth rolled rims for a comfortable and safe surface, easy removal, snap-fit, leak-resistance applications, and cost-effective nature are also contributing to the market growth.

On the contrary, the heavy competition between cups and lids manufacturers may impede the cups and lids market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the cups and lids market based on application, product, and raw material.

Based on products, the cups and lids market is segmented into cups and lids.

Based on application, the cups and lids market is segmented into retail, food service, food and beverage, and others.

Based on raw materials, the cups and lids market is segmented into plastic, paperboard, and others. Of these, the paperboard segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Cups and Lids Market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a huge population, increase in disposable income, the presence of numerous emerging economies, and the huge production of packaging materials here. China, as well as, India are the key contributors.

The cups and lids market in North America will have favorable growth over the forecast period. The US is the key contributor here. Factors pushing market growth in this region include rapidly changing lifestyle, changing food habits, the rapid expansion of the foodservice industry, and growing demand for a single serving, convenient packaging.

The cups and lids market in Europe is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. This is on account of the presence of leading players in the region that are majorly focusing on cups and lids production made of recycled plastic. Cups and lids made of recyclable plastics are reducing the landfilling issues.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the cups and lids market report include WinCup (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), International Paper Company (US), Bemis Company, Inc. (US), Airlite Plastics Company (US), PrintPack Inc. (US), Huhtamäki Oyj Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Georgia-Pacific LLC (US), Solo Cup Operating Corporation (US), Greiner Holding AG, and Clondalkin Group Holdings (The Netherlands). The key strategies acquired by the leading players include expansion, acquisition, agreement and partnership, and product launch. They are also investing in brand building, research and development/innovation, and fostering strong relationship with customers to gain prominence.

July 2019: McDonald’s has given its UK menu a completely sustainable makeover. It has replaced its shaker salad cups & lids containers made of plastic with carbon board. It contains 50% new content and 50% recycled. The coating used in these cups and lids has been specially designed for keeping them rigid. Above all, it is 100% renewable.

