Global Toilet Care (Liquid Toilet Cleaners, Toilet Rim Blockers, and More) Market Forecast to 2023

Expansions of commercial end-users



The expansion of commercial buildings such as shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, and amusement parks have increased the need for toilets and toilet care products. The Louvre Hotels Group recently announced its plans to launch nearly 12 hotels in India during the forecast period.



Similarly, Tim Hortons announced its plans to open over 1,500 restaurants in China by 2028. Many such expansion plans of commercial end-users are expected to drive the growth of the global toilet care market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Initiatives for expanding sanitation facilities



Several organizations and governments in developing countries are undertaking initiatives to expand proper sanitation facilities by increasing the number of toilets.



For instance, the Federal Government of Nigeria recently signed an agreement with the Kano State Government to improve sanitary facilities. Initiatives undertaken by many such organizations will have a positive impact on the growth of the global toilet care market size.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as expansions of commercial end-users, increasing awareness of health and hygiene, and new product launches. However, poor access to proper toilet facilities, health hazards caused by toilet care products, and the increasing availability of counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the toilet care industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The toilet care market considers the sales of liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of toilet care products in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, liquid toilet cleaners segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as suitability for all toilet types will play a significant role in the liquid toilet cleaners segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global toilet care market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several toilet care manufacturers, including:



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Clorox Co.

Unilever

Also, the toilet care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Initiatives for expanding sanitation facilities

Growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners

Increase in number of start-ups focusing on convenient access to sanitation and restrooms

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Clorox Co.

Unilever PLC

