Global Toilet Care (Liquid Toilet Cleaners, Toilet Rim Blockers, and More) Market Forecast to 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toilet Care Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Expansions of commercial end-users
The expansion of commercial buildings such as shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, and amusement parks have increased the need for toilets and toilet care products. The Louvre Hotels Group recently announced its plans to launch nearly 12 hotels in India during the forecast period.
Similarly, Tim Hortons announced its plans to open over 1,500 restaurants in China by 2028. Many such expansion plans of commercial end-users are expected to drive the growth of the global toilet care market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Initiatives for expanding sanitation facilities
Several organizations and governments in developing countries are undertaking initiatives to expand proper sanitation facilities by increasing the number of toilets.
For instance, the Federal Government of Nigeria recently signed an agreement with the Kano State Government to improve sanitary facilities. Initiatives undertaken by many such organizations will have a positive impact on the growth of the global toilet care market size.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as expansions of commercial end-users, increasing awareness of health and hygiene, and new product launches. However, poor access to proper toilet facilities, health hazards caused by toilet care products, and the increasing availability of counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the toilet care industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The toilet care market considers the sales of liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of toilet care products in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, liquid toilet cleaners segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as suitability for all toilet types will play a significant role in the liquid toilet cleaners segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global toilet care market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several toilet care manufacturers, including:
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- The Clorox Co.
- Unilever
Also, the toilet care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Initiatives for expanding sanitation facilities
- Growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners
- Increase in number of start-ups focusing on convenient access to sanitation and restrooms
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- The Clorox Co.
- Unilever PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dep3ba
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Household Cleaners
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.