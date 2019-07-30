Drone Transponders Market to Benefit from Declining Price of Drones | Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com added New Report Named “Drone Transponders Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Market Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation by Type (ADS-B Compatible and ADS-B Non-compatible), by Application (Civil and Military) by Platform (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), by Fit (Line-fit and Retrofit), and by Region | Outlook to 2023” to its Database.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) has primed the growth of the drone transponders market to be impressive at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Transponders are an integral part of avionics system as they provide information regarding the position of drones to the air traffic control (ATC) system on the ground as well as to the traffic collision avoidance system on other airborne platforms. They are vital for the maintenance of safety distance between two aircrafts or UAV and are increasingly being incorporated in drones.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7118

Detection of UAVs is a tedious task due to their small size and ATC radars fail to detect them. Thus, transponders are integrated with drones to facilitate improved surveillance picture to the controller. Transponders are comparatively more effective than primary radar and assist in safe and accurate flight operations. Surging usage of drones is the primary factor boosting the growth of the drone transponder market. Drones are increasingly being used in industrial applications. Key end use industries include agriculture and construction. Drones provide the biggest advantage of no-fuel emission which is a positive influencer for the market growth. The introduction of solar powered drones and ADS-B mandates across various countries are also likely to impact the drone transponder market effectively. Growing usage of drones in border monitoring is supporting the growth of the market.

On the downside, the growth of the drone transponder market can be hindered by the rising UAV incidents as they are prone to a number of vulnerabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Sandia Aerospace Corporation (US), Teletronics Technology Corporation (US), Trig Avionics Limited (UK), Microair Avionics Pty Ltd (Australia), Aerobits (Poland), Sagetech Corporation (US), uAvionix Corporation (US), and Micro Systems, Inc. (US) are the key players in the drone transponders market.

Segmentation

The Drone Transponders Market has been segmented based on type, platform, application, fit and region.

By type, the drone transponders market has been segmented into ADS-B compatible and ADS-B non-compatible. The ADS-B compatible segment is likely to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. ADS-B transponders are effective in improving safety of drone operations. The growth of the segment can be credited to the 2020 ADS-B mandate which has accelerated the adoption of these transponders among manufacturers as well as operators.

By platform, the drone transponders market has been segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment is likely to capture the larger share of the market while the rotary-wing segment is anticipated to capture the higher CAGR over the forecast period. Rotary wing drones provide various advantages such as ease of control and use, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability, and others due to which they enjoy much attention.

By application, the drone transponders market has been segmented into military and commercial. The military segment is anticipated to be the largest segment while the commercial segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Commercial drones are increasingly becoming a tool for business expansion and are gaining traction among infrastructure, agriculture, and construction inspection segments. Moreover, growing affordability of drones, rise in number of drone-focused start-ups, and intense market competition is furthering the growth of commercial drones.

By fit, the drone transponders market has been segmented into line-fit and retrofit. The larger share of the market is anticipated to be captured by the line-fit segment while the retrofit segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-transponders-market-7118

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the drone transponders market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America captured the largest share of the market in 2017 and is likely to retain its lead over throughout the forecast period. Drones find extensive application in commercial operations, homeland security, and in the military which generates massive demand for drone transponders. The US and Canada are contributing majorly to the North America market in the form of investments in drone technology. The US is the largest manufacturer of UAVs due to which the demand for drone transponders is considerably high in the region. Moreover, various key market players are present in the region which provide a leverage to the North America market. Leading market players such as Sagetech, uAvionix, and Teletronics have deep pockets and are investing heavily in the R&D activities to bring innovative technologies to the market.

APAC is likely to be the fastest growing drone transponder market over the forecast period. Escalating demand for drones for military as well as commercial applications from emerging economies such as China and India can be credited for the growth of the market.

Related Reports:

Drone Simulator Market: Information by Component (Software, Hardware), Device Type (Fixed, Portable), Drone Type (Fixed-Wing, Multi-Rotor), Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), End-User (Commercial, Military), & Region—Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-simulator-market-6254

Drone Analytics Market Research Report: Information by Type (On-Demand and On-Premise), Solution (End-to-End Solutions and Point Solutions), Application (Geolocation Tagging, Thermal Detection, Aerial Monitoring, Volumetric Calculations, Ground Exploration, 3D Modeling and others), Industry (Construction, Mining and Quarrying, Agriculture and Forestry, Insurance, Utility, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Telecommunications, Scientific Research and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2028

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-analytics-market-7914

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.