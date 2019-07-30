Laboratory Information Systems Market To Witness a CAGR Exceeding 7.3% By 2027, Predicts Market Research Future

Laboratory Information Systems Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Application (Clinical, Industrial, Drug Discovery), Components (Software, Hardware, Services) Delivery (Web-based, On-Premise) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2016-2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Market Research Future (MRFR) report has stated that the Global Laboratory Information Systems Market is expected to register 7.3% CAGR by the end of 2027. A laboratory information system (LIS) is an information system that is customized and designed to aid in the development and configuration of process, storage, and management of information. This information can be in relation to industrial and medical laboratories, which includes both clinical and analytical laboratories. A laboratory information system plays a vital role in the streamlining of processes and the generation of high-quality data that aids effective clinical decisions. The global laboratory information systems market is expected to garner sizeable growth during the forecast period.

Several factors are contributing to the propelled growth noticed in the global laboratory information systems market. The growing necessity of a LIS in both small and extensive diagnostic and drug companies is driving demand for the same in the forecast period. The capacity of receiving a laboratory information system that is fully customized according to the requirements of the individual laboratory has fueled the adoption of the same in the review period, promoting sizeable growth in the global LIS market.

Key Players

Various prominent players present in the global laboratory information systems (LIS) market are studied and profiled by MRFR. These notable players include Cerner Corporation, Eclipsys Corporation, LabWare Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc, McKesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare Inc., STARLIMS Corporation, Sunquest Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global Laboratory Information Systems Market has been segmented by MRFR based on application, components, delivery, and region. The global laboratory information systems market is analyzed for the segments of drug delivery, industrial, and clinical based on application.

Based on components, the global laboratory information systems market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Based on delivery, the global market is studied for the segments of web-based, on-premise and cloud-based LIS market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global laboratory information systems market is regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America spearheaded the global laboratory information systems market in the base year and is projected to grow at a significant rate through the review period. The adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to proliferate in the healthcare sector residing in the U.S. This can be owed to the mounting pressure of lowering costs for customized healthcare services. According to the clauses mentioned in the HIPAA, the healthcare industry in the U.S. is bound to adopt new systems that support electronic medical records and share data efficiently and securely with their peers and the government.

Europe is expected to grow at a reasonable rate through the assessment period. This growth is fueled by a high prevalence of diseases and an increasing patient awareness towards new technologies. Additionally, with the launch of new government initiatives to encourage the usage of a laboratory information system in the region is driving remarkable growth in the region. Burgeoning demand for better healthcare facilities and a growing need for integrated healthcare systems in Europe as well as North America is one of the primary drivers of the LIS market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to ascend for laboratory information systems owing to the rising prevalence of diseases. The APAC region, along with Latin America is expected to augment at the fastest rate through the review period due to the mounting investments in the healthcare industry, along with the launch of numerous supportive government initiatives. Many international vendors are observed to eye these regions for expansion projects to compete for a strong presence in these potential markets.

Industry Update

Health Support Services in Western Australia announced a transition of 500 sites to Microsoft Office 365 under its state-wide hybrid cloud shift.

