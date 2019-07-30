KDH Defense Systems Awarded Another $40 Million in Orders from the U.S. Armed Forces

/EIN News/ -- EDEN, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KDH Defense Systems, Inc. (“KDH”), a leading manufacturer of American-made, high-performance protective solutions, announced today it has been awarded two separate delivery orders from the U.S. Army totaling approximately $40.0 million.



KDH received a $31.5 million delivery order as part of contract number W91CRB-15-D-0021 from the Army Contracting Command to produce the Modular Scalable Vest (“MSV”) Generation II. KDH also received a delivery order valued at $9.0 million from the Army Contracting Command to produce the Blast Pelvic Protectors (“BPPs”). These are new fair opportunity awards stemming from the contracts the Company initially won in 2015. All production will be performed at KDH’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eden, NC, with an estimated completion date of June 2020.

Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of the holding company that owns both Armor Express and KDH Defense Systems stated, “We continue to receive large-scale orders from the U.S. Armed Forces and various Federal agencies, which we believe are a testament to our manufacturing capabilities, technological skillsets and most important, our commitment to customers. We are also expanding our domestic and international law enforcement business, with the bulk of production being performed in our Central Lake facility. We’re investing in our business, enhancing our talent, and strengthening relationships with our supply chain and technology partners, which we believe will benefit our customers as we move into the 2nd half of the year and for years to come. It is our honor to serve our customers and deliver the solutions they need to ensure their safety.”

About KDH Defense Systems

KDH Defense Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of American-made custom solutions for body armor. Building on its legacy of innovative, market-leading ballistic technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance body armor for military, federal government, and law enforcement agencies. For more information, please visit www.kdhdefensesystems.com .

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems and related protective solutions. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement market, the Department of Defense, First Responders, and America’s allies around the world. In 2018, the Company joined forces with KDH Defense Systems, further expanding its portfolio and customer reach, while enhancing its manufacturing footprint and supply chain relationships. Through these partnerships with technology innovators and the Company’s unwavering commitment to advance research & development, customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com .

