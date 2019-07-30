Partners HealthCare Hospitals Earn High Marks from U.S. News & World Report

MGH & BWH make Honor Roll; McLean, Spaulding, Mass. Eye and Ear Earn National Rankings

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), the founding members of Partners HealthCare, earned high marks in multiple specialties by U.S. News & World Report - with MGH earning the number two (2) spot on the Honor Roll of America’s Best Hospitals and Brigham and Women’s earning the number thirteen (13) spot.

Three other Partners hospitals - McLean Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass. Eye and Ear - were also recognized for national excellence. McLean Hospital was ranked number two (2) in the nation for psychiatry and Spaulding Rehabilitation was ranked third (3) for rehabilitation. Mass. Eye and Ear ranked second (2) for ear, nose and throat care and ranked fourth (4) for ophthalmology. The rankings, now available online, will be published in the magazine’s August issue as part of its 2019-2020 Best Hospitals guide.

In addition, U.S. News & World Report ranks hospitals regionally, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital ranked six (6) in the state and was recognized as high-performing in geriatrics, pulmonary, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure and lung cancer surgery. North Shore Medical Center was also recognized as high-performing in heart failure and COPD.

“The national reputations of our health care institutions and many others in the Boston area are truly remarkable, and we are proud to be a part of a health care community that is leading the way in medical advances and the delivery of care for patients in so many critical specialties,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO, Partners HealthCare. “The U.S. News recognitions are a testament to the skill and compassion of our caregivers and the amazing work that every member of our hospital teams conduct on a daily basis.”

MGH was among the top ten hospitals in the country in thirteen specialties including ear nose & throat (in partnership with Mass. Eye and Ear), cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, cancer, nephrology, gynecology, ophthalmology (in partnership with Mass. Eye and Ear), orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonary, rehabilitation (in partnership with Spaulding) and rheumatology.

BWH ranked among the top ten hospitals in the country in five categories including cancer (in partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), cardiology and heart surgery, gynecology, nephrology and rheumatology.

For the 2019-20 rankings, U.S. News & World Report compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide across 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and hospital reputation were among the factors weighed. Across the country, last year, only 158 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty.





About Partners HealthCare

Partners HealthCare System is an integrated health system founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. In addition to its two academic medical centers, the Partners system includes community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance provider, community health centers, a physician network, home health and long-term care services, and other health-related entities. Partners is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

