Global chitosan market is estimated to reach $2.55 billion by 2022: AMR

Abundance in availability of raw materials, advent of applications from end-use industry, and improvement in awareness regarding benefits of chitosan drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific held the major revenue share in 2016, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, North America region would register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2016 to 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global chitosan market is estimated to reach $2.55 billion by 2022, from $1.38 billion in 2016, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2022. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, major winning strategies, and competitive scenario.

Abundance in the availability of raw materials, the advent of applications from end-use industry, and improvement in awareness regarding benefits of chitosan drive the market growth. However, high cost of production restrains the market growth. On the other hand, chitosan as a bioplastic creates new opportunities in the industry.

Request Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1737

Shrimp segment to continue its dominant position during the forecast period:

Based on the source, the shrimp segment held the largest revenue share in 2016, contributing nearly four-fifths of the total market share. This segment is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the krill segment would register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2016 to 2022. The report also analyzes squid and crab.

Water treatment segment to continue its leadership status by 2022:

Based on the application, the water treatment segment accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2016 and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2022. On the other hand, the biomedical & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2016 to 2022. The research also analyzes segments including cosmetics, food & beverages, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period:

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the major revenue share in 2016, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the North America region would register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2016 to 2022.

For Purchase Enquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1737

Frontrunners of the industry:

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Advanced Biopolymers AS, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme S.A., Primex ehf, Agratech International, Inc., Novamatrix, Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd. They have adopted different strategies such as expansions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisition, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.