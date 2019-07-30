Genius Brands International Launches “Kid Genius Plus!” on Dish; Now Available to Approximately 70% of All U.S. Television Households

DISH Joins a Network Distribution Roster Reaching 80 Million U.S. Households Via Sling TV, Amazon, Comcast, Apple TV, Roku, Cox, Tubi, and Xumo

/EIN News/ -- DISH Joins a Network Distribution Roster Reaching 80 Million U.S. Households Via Sling TV, Amazon, , July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS), the global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it launched a Kid Genius Plus! service on DISH. With the launch, Genius Brands’ content is available to over 80 million U.S. households.

Kid Genius Plus! is a unique package comprised of content from the Genius Brands Network, including a mixture of titles from Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV. Genius Brands launched the Genius Brands Network as a destination devoted to delivering “Content with a Purpose,” providing kids and parents with a choice in premium entertaining, enriching and engaging programming. The network is distributed across multiple TV providers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms as both ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscriber video-on-demand (SVOD) services. The addition of the Genius Brands content to DISH joins a growing distribution roster that includes Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Comcast’s Xfinity on Demand, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Cox, Tubi, and Xumo.

“With this new partnership, we are now able to offer our Genius Brands’ content to nearly 70% of all U.S. households, and we will continue with our expansion both in the U.S. and internationally,” stated Caroline Tyre, SVP International Distribution & Head of Genius Brands Network. “In addition to aligning with new platform partners, we are also continuing to identify potential content partners to offer our audience a diverse range of content.”

About Genius Brands Network

Kid Genius is aimed at kids to tweens and presents kids with new and intriguing subjects that stimulate their senses and expand their minds. Baby Genius targets toddlers to preschoolers with educational lessons through toe-tapping music along with vibrant characters that ignite their imagination and encourage natural development. Combining popular children’s TV library content, such as The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Inspector Gadget (classic) and Dino Squad, with Genius Brands originals, like the award-winning Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Baby Genius, Genius Brands Network is the only independent kid’s portal with channel offerings that deliver age appropriate, engaging content within a safe viewing environment.

About Genius Brands International

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s “content with a purpose” brand portfolio, which is led by award-winning creators and producers, includes preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand, Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and financial literacy and entrepreneurship series, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. The Company’s content catalog also includes the animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Seeing the need to provide kids and parents with a safe viewing environment that offers premium enriching and engaging programming, Genius Brands launched the Genius Brands Network – comprised of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV, as well as a Kid Genius Plus! subscription channel on Amazon Prime. The Network channels are available in approximately 80 million U.S. households via a variety of distribution platforms, such as OTT, set-top box, internet, and mobile. Through licensing agreements with category leading partners, characters from the Company’s properties also appear on a wide range of consumer products for retail. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this notice constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Genius Brands International Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Michelle Orsi Crescendo Communications, LLC Three.Sixty Marketing & Communications Tel: 212-671-1020 Tel: (310) 418-6430 GNUS@crescendo-ir.com michelle@360-comm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2a8c603-d198-4743-9db1-976ee799946b

