Naveego Releases New Accelerator Toolkit for Partners to Ensure Customers Experience 100% Data Accuracy Across Multiple Data Sources for Optimal Data Health and Critical Business Value 

/EIN News/ -- TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naveego , an emerging leader of cloud-first distributed data accuracy solutions, today introduced the Naveego Accelerator™, a quick data health analysis tool that analyzes data accuracy and provides measurable results in minutes. The company also announced it has expanded its Partner Success Program with new partners that include, Frontblade Systems, H2 Integrated Solutions, Mondelio and Narwal.

The challenge of data cleansing is rapidly becoming more difficult, as well as expensive. According to Gartner the annual average cost to organizations is $15 million for maintaining bad data. In addition to the high price of legacy systems and customization, poor data quality costs the U.S. economy $3.1 trillion a year.

The newly released Naveego Accelerator performs an overall data accuracy search, analyzing the health of multiple data sources by auto-profiling and conducting a cross system comparison to effectively calculate the percentage of records with consistency errors that impact business operations and profitability. This proof of value tool delivers profiling analysis results and data health metrics in minutes, and allows users to set data quality checks to investigate accuracy issues even further.

Naveego’s flagship Complete Data Accuracy Platform™ is a hybrid, multi-cloud distributed data accuracy solution that proactively manages, detects and eliminates data accuracy issues across all multiple data sources. The solution provides data accuracy at high volume with real-time streaming from any data source in any environment regardless of its schema or structure. Unlike complex and expensive legacy solutions, the Naveego platform is a complete cloud-first solution that requires no customization or infrastructure change to adopt.

New Partners Join Naveego’s Partner Success Program

Naveego’s Partner Success Program enables solution providers to detect and eliminate data quality issues across the hybrid cloud enterprise. The company has expanded its channel with several new partners while extending its reach to the Asia Pacific market.

Frontblade Systems is an IT system integrator of turn-key appliance solutions and on-demand technologies, services, and expertise. Traditionally in IT Infrastructure, it is looking to help clients secure data with data loss prevention, or protect data with disaster recovery, backup, and other replication means for data agility and flexibility. Adding the Naveego platform to its portfolio of technologies is an innovative new focus to deliver tools to manage data quality for the enterprise in the age of big data as decisions are only as good as the accuracy of your source data.

H2 Integrated Solutions offers technical consulting services that are focused on helping customers become more efficient and effective by working with them to discover what technology can make possible for their business. H2 Integrated Solutions specialize in Business Process Management, Document Management, Search Engine Marketing, Electronic Forms Creation, Data Collection and Analytics, Advanced Document Viewing, Cloud Migration, System Integration, and Project Management. The company's goal is to find cost effective and sustainable solutions to the challenges customer's face every day.

Mondelio based in Australia, provides leading-edge solutions for customers in financial services, energy, mining, and commercial and industrial IOT markets. The joint venture combines the power of the Naveego Complete Data Accuracy Platform with Mondelio's leading corporate performance management and advanced analytics software and services to enable true digital transformation for customers.

Narwal is a technology solutions company focused on the areas of Data & Analytics, Automation and Cloud. In the area of Data & Analytics, Narwal brings end-to-end solutions and expertise in Data Platforms, Data Warehouse, Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI, Data Products and Visualization. Narwal currently helps several large fortune 500 customers, significantly improving time to market, ROI, higher quality, creating powerful data products, enterprise-wide analytics, actionable insights and real-time data-driven decision-making. Narwal has a proven track record of the best implementations and success stories in the industry.

“Today’s hybrid infrastructure is increasingly complex, driving the need for a data accuracy solution that unifies and manages both traditional and new data sources into a single accurate record for business advantage,” said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “The Naveego Accelerator tool was designed to give partners and customers a simple way to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time. As a result, enterprises have a 360 degree view of all information assets to ensure they’re working with the most reliable data possible for long-term global data health and business value.”

About Naveego

Naveego is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data quality and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The NaveegoTM Complete Data Accuracy Platform leverages the Apache Hadoop open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter .

