TigerGraph Launches PartnerGraph Program to Meet Growing Demand for Graph Analytics in AI and Machine Learning

New Program Enables Partners to Leverage Leading Scalable Graph Database and Analytics Platform

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced the launch of its PartnerGraph Program. The program enables businesses to redefine the graph database market with TigerGraph’s platform that is opening new markets for graph applications in AI and machine learning. It provides partners with the tools, infrastructure and support required to enhance their competitive position. New PartnerGraph members will join a roster of companies such as Accenture, Expero, Intel, NEORIS, UL Systems and 6point6 that have joined forces with TigerGraph to capitalize on accelerating demand for a scalable graph analytics platform.



“With analysts in agreement that graph databases will become a multi-billion-dollar market in the coming years, it’s important that the graph database ecosystem become much bigger and stronger. Our announcement today is a major step forward in meeting that imperative,” said Todd Blaschka, chief operating officer at TigerGraph.

“PartnerGraph members will benefit from a focused program that will advance their goals and allow easy access to our industry-leading real-time graph analytics platform,” Blaschka added. “Partners are vital to creating innovative solutions that help our customers make sense of their No. 1 hidden asset: the connected data powering today’s AI and machine learning applications."

PartnerGraph Benefits

Offering an array of services, technology, capabilities, resources and industry expert collaboration, TigerGraph’s PartnerGraph Program is the leading ecosystem solely dedicated to delivering graph’s unique value and power to enterprises.

Customers benefit: With a broader set of implementation and integration opportunities to deliver on graph use cases, customers see faster time to solution, faster insights and better business outcomes.

With a broader set of implementation and integration opportunities to deliver on graph use cases, customers see faster time to solution, faster insights and better business outcomes. Partners benefit: Partners now have a platform for building new solutions that enable greater enduring customer success than ever before and can rely on TigerGraph for marketing and sales support, technical services, training and certification opportunities. Specific programs for training, certification, technical support, and marketing enablement are all part of the PartnerGraph Program.

Partners now have a platform for building new solutions that enable greater enduring customer success than ever before and can rely on TigerGraph for marketing and sales support, technical services, training and certification opportunities. Specific programs for training, certification, technical support, and marketing enablement are all part of the PartnerGraph Program. Industry benefit: The graph database market finally has a platform that can scale -- with an ecosystem that drives greater value than ever before with a new set of best practices.

Current and future PartnerGraph members will benefit from the strong customer reception of TigerGraph. TigerGraph has received a 5-star rating on Gartner's Peer Insights , and is among the highest rated vendors in the June 2019 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Management Solutions for Analytics report 1. TigerGraph was also named among the best graph databases by InfoWorld magazine .

Partner Quotes

“Accenture is developing Knowledge Graphs to drive actionable data intelligence for our enterprise clients across industries. TigerGraph offers real-time analytics capability, scalability and high-performance to enhance the trust in their data and meet business KPIs.”

- Harsh Sharma, Innovation Lead, Data Business Group, Accenture

“Expero develops custom software exclusively for domain-expert users such as scientists, traders, engineers, healthcare professionals and government officials. We succeed only by quickly learning our clients' domains and becoming true partners in their problem-solving. For many applications, the power of connected data and graph analytics is a game changer. The TigerGraph platform enables us to build these new ground-breaking solutions and solve key issues that we simply could not otherwise solve for our joint customers.”

- Sebastian Good, CEO, Expero

“Intel’s newest hardware advancements, including the 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory provide industry-leading performance to power software platforms such as TigerGraph. Our latest benchmarks show up to 24.8x performance gains on Data Warehousing queries on the new 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280 processor with Windows Server 2016 vs. 4-year old legacy server with old hardware and software platforms and we expect to see even greater advances as we work together to drive the future of connected data together.”

- Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO of Data Center Group, Intel

“At NEORIS we are delighted to join this new partnership program in order to continue to expand the capabilities of our Augmented Intelligence Platform, which allows our partners to turn data into actionable insights in the most efficient and flexible way possible. We are also very excited to continue to work and learn from the TigerGraph team and find innovative ways to leverage GSQL and its unique features, such as accumulators, to answer our client’s most complex and mission-critical questions.”

- Demian Bellumio, Global Vice President of Augmented Intelligence, NEORIS

“In the Japanese market, we clearly see a need for graph analytics to help customers understand how connected data can drive deeper insights and better business outcomes. TigerGraph is a powerful platform for great solutions across all geographies.”

- Shigeru Urushibara, President and CEO, UL Systems

“Our data science and engineering teams at 6point6 are hearing from more and more of our clients that they need a new breed of scalable graph processing in order to extract more insight and features from ever increasing sets of both structured and unstructured data. 6point6 looks forward to driving enterprise adoption of this leading scalable graph platform as the first UK certified partner of TigerGraph.”

- Dr. Dan Smith, PhD., Lead Graph Data Architect, 6point6

TigerGraph offers the world’s fastest graph analytics platform that tackles the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the data set. TigerGraph stores all data sources in a single, unified multiple-graph store that can scale out and up easily and efficiently to explore, discover and predict relationships. Unlike traditional graph databases, TigerGraph can scale for real-time multi-hop queries to trillions of relationships.

For more information about TigerGraph or its PartnerGraph Program visit https://www.tigergraph.com/partnergraph/ . To try TigerGraph visit https://www.tigergraph.com/developer/ .

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. Based on the industry’s first Native and Parallel Graph technology, TigerGraph unleashes the power of interconnected data, offering organizations deeper insights and better outcomes. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by tackling the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the dataset. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data, and is used by customers including Amgen, China Mobile, Intuit, VISA, Wish and Zillow. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, and is backed by investors including the founders of Yahoo!, Walmart Labs, DCVC and Morado Ventures. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or visit www.tigergraph.com .

Media Contact

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash PR for TigerGraph

tanya@offleashpr.com

707.529.6139

1 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Management Solutions for Analytics, 7 June 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.