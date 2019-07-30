ThinPrint Hub Now Available with Centralized Management

New management console enables ThinPrint Hubs and printers to be managed across branch offices, even without a VPN connection

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the specialist for optimized printing processes in virtual environments, is adding a central management console to its successful ThinPrint Hub, the industry’s solution to managing printers in branch and remote offices. The ThinPrint Hub Remote Management Console was developed in partnership with Stratodesk, the only hardware-independent provider of endpoint operating systems and management solutions for VDI and Internet of Things (IoT).



Printing in branch and remote offices creates enormous challenges for IT administration, including cost control and data security. The new ThinPrint Hub management console enables companies in any industry, such as finance, healthcare, retail and manufacturing, to operate across multiple locations. It fully optimizes the connection of printers to headquarters via the ThinPrint Hub, allowing efficient and central management of these devices. A VPN connection isn’t even necessary and as an additional benefit, local print servers can also be dispensed with completely.

“Our ThinPrint Hub sales are growing at a yearly rate of 220 percent, we’ve doubled our customer base, and 40 percent of our ThinPrint Hub customers follow up with orders for additional devices,” says ThinPrint CEO Charlotte Künzell. “For customers who have a large number of ThinPrint Hubs, or want to achieve implementation quickly and easily across a number of branch offices, we now offer an easy-to-use management solution through our partnership with Stratodesk. With virtually no effort, companies can easily manage and update their environment and significantly reduce the workload for their branches, plus reduce their costs and resource usage.”

Available both on-premises and in the cloud, ThinPrint Hub Remote Management can administer ThinPrint Hubs in a wide range of scenarios, including connecting EMRs with healthcare clinics, bank branches with their HQs, manufacturing centers or any other independent remote location.

The ThinPrint Hub, also available as a leasing option, is available from more than 229 ThinPrint partners worldwide. Interested parties can find more about the ThinPrint Hub including central management here.

An in-depth look at the ThinPrint Hub Remote Management Console, is available in this video. https://www.thinprint.com/en/products/thinprint-hub/innovations/

This ThinPrint press release is available at: https://press.thinprint.com/, and images at: https://press.thinprint.com/media

About ThinPrint

ThinPrint, with nearly 20 years of continuous development and internationally patented ThinPrint technology, is the leading provider of print management software and services for businesses. In 2015, ThinPrint acquired ezeep, including its native cloud printing technology, which has since become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared workspaces. With these two strong product lines, ThinPrint delivers a unique printing experience for every modern workplace. Whether printing from traditional PCs, mobile devices, thin clients, virtual desktops, or from the cloud, over 25,000 companies across all industries and of all sizes optimize their printing infrastructure and increase productivity thanks to ThinPrint. In addition, more than 100, and growing, Desktop-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service providers deliver reliable, high-performance printing from the cloud to their customers. Investment in ThinPrint printing solutions leads to a fast ROI because the easy-to-implement and manage print systems reduce the burden on IT departments, result in significant performance improvements while ensuring optimal, reliable print support at every workplace. ThinPrint’s technologies and components enable its use in almost any infrastructure and take into account integration of branch and home offices as well as mobile employees. The solutions are developed and rigorously tested at ThinPrint’s headquarters in Berlin – software Made in Germany. Offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Japan and China, as well as more than 350 channel partners around the world offer direct and on-site customer care. Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, ThinPrint technology components are integrated in a variety of printers and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. Special significance is placed on the strategic partnerships of the company with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, MobileIron OKI, Parallels, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig.

Press Contacts:

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager, Phone: +49-30-408-198-725, E-mail: press@cortado.com

North America: VisiTech for ThinPrint, Kendra Westerkamp, Phone: +1-720-261-2300

E-mail: CT@visitechpr.com

This ThinPrint press release is available at: https://press.thinprint.com/ , and images at: https://press.thinprint.com/media



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.