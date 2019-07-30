BLINK’S 80AMP FAST AC CHARGING STATION APPROVED FOR NEW YORK’S CHARGE READY NY REBATE INITIATIVE

/EIN News/ -- 80Amp Charging Stations Charges Electric Vehicles Nearly Three

Times Faster with 19.2 kW Power Output

Miami, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), announced the inclusion of their newest product, the fast Level 2 AC EV charging station, the Blink IQ 200, into the list of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) approved product offerings in its Charge Ready NY initiative. Charge Ready NY provides $4,000 per vehicle charging port for public or private employers, building owners, municipalities and non-profit organizations to install Level 2 charging stations in New York State.

The Blink IQ 200 is the company's newest 80 Amp Level 2 AC charging station, capable of delivering more than 65 miles of charge per hour for cars capable of receiving 19.2 kW. It features an intuitive touch screen, energy certified, network connectivity, and sleek low-profile design. The inclusion of Blink's newest generation of equipment will help to bring New York’s EV driver’s access to more Blink owned EV charging stations, as well as provides a significant subsidy for those who wish to purchase Blink equipment and bringing the cost of deployment down for potential EV charging destinations.

"We are proud to be providing industry-leading technology to locations throughout New York state and support NYSERDA's continued commitment to clean energy. We are confident that the newest Blink Level 2 Charging station will help build the infrastructure required for EV drivers today and in the future. We strive to be ahead of the trends so that we can help aid in the adoption of EVs across the state and the country," shared Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.

Charge Ready NY supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s nation-leading Green New Deal which requires an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below 1990 levels by 2050. It is one of several programs under Charge NY, the Governor’s initiative to get more electric cars and trucks on the road. As of July 19, 2019, there were more than 4,000 electric vehicle charging stations installed statewide to support the state’s goal of at least 10,000 charging stations by 2021. New York also provides rebates of up to $2,000 for the lease or purchase of a new electric car through its Drive Clean Rebate program, which helped New York see a record number of electric vehicles sold in 2018 – about 60 percent more than in 2017.

Collectively, NYSERDA's efforts aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, accelerate economic growth, and reduce customer energy bills. "Blink's new product line will help accelerate EV adoption in the great state of New York, and we couldn't be happier to be a part of the future of EV charging and deliver the fastest Level 2 charging stations to all drivers on the road," remarked Farkas.

Blink Charging is the largest owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States. Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. With a long history pioneering the EV industry and a team of leaders that created the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force in the EV industry with more than 150,000 EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK

