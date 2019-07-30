U.S. Law School Demographics: JD Enrollment by Race & Ethnicity

Map shows where minority students attended law school in 2018 (and where they didn’t)

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest data collected by the American Bar Association (ABA) on law school admissions, minority enrollment in ABA-accredited law school in the United States increased in 2018.



Enjuris, a legal resource for accident victims, compiled data from the American Bar Association on law school enrollment to take a closer look at race and ethnicity demographics in law schools . While the percentages of law students who identify as Asian, American Indian, or Native Hawaiian closely reflect the percentages found in the general population, Black Americans and Hispanics remain underrepresented in law schools across the country.

On average, though, the 2018 law school class was more racially diverse than the 2017 class.

The states with the highest percentage of minority law students were:

New Mexico





Florida





California





Texas

Hawaii and Puerto Rico also had high percentages of minority law school students in 2018, but those numbers are skewed due to the number of Native Hawaiians attending the University of Hawaii and the number of Puerto Ricans attending the 3 law schools in Puerto Rico.

More information about the breakdown of law student enrollment demographics, including which schools ranked in the top and bottom 10 when looking at law school race statistics, can be found on Enjuris.com at: https://www.enjuris.com/students/law-school-race-2018.html .

About Enjuris

Enjuris is a platform dedicated to helping people who are dealing with life-altering accidents and injuries. They support students , families, caregivers, and communities with resources, personal stories , and a national directory of injury lawyers. They also conduct the annual Women in Law School report to analyze gender enrollment in law schools.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lance Buchanan

Executive Editor

Enjuris

SEO Advantage®, Inc.

(800) 366-1639

lance@enjuris.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a901821-7a85-4626-8674-7e0a7aa5a48f.





Minority law school students by state A map showing the percentage of minority law students in each state in 2018.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.