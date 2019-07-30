BrowserStack Launches New North American Data Center

The industry’s most reliable testing platform continues investment in global infrastructure with new mobile data center in the US East region.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrowserStack , the most reliable web and mobile app testing platform on the market, today announced the opening of its new East Coast data center. The new mobile data center enables developers to test on devices faster than ever before, while guaranteeing performance, device availability and redundancy.



BrowserStack continues to invest in global infrastructure to ensure faster testing across its entire, growing customer base of more than two million developers in 135 countries. The company now has mobile and desktop data centers in the US East, US West and EU regions.

“BrowserStack’s mission is to empower developers to build amazing experiences. By opening our sixth data center, we are ensuring that, regardless of where a developer is located, our platform delivers best-in-class performance,” said Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder and CTO at BrowserStack. “Having a geographically distributed footprint of data centers reduces latency, thereby significantly improving the performance of our customers’ tests. This allows us to deliver on our promise to help developers and quality assurance teams run their tests on the most stable and performant test infrastructure in the industry.”

With more devices hitting the market than ever before, organizations must test their websites and mobile apps on a growing number of mobile devices in order to deliver an excellent experience to consumers, while at the same time releasing to market quickly enough to meet consumer demand. As a leader in the testing infrastructure market, BrowserStack aims to exceed customer expectations in regards to coverage, performance and reliability.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the most reliable web and mobile app testing platform on the market today. Founded by developers, for developers, BrowserStack allows users to quickly and easily test their mobile and web applications across thousands of devices and desktop browsers in order to ensure their software meets and exceeds organizational and customer expectations. More than 25,000 customers around the globe rely on BrowserStack. Founded in 2011, BrowserStack’s North American headquarters are located in San Francisco. The privately held company is backed by Accel.

For more information visit https://www.browserstack.com .

