Hydro Ottawa Chooses Opus One Solutions to Provide Transactive Energy Management Platform for MiGen

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions' GridOS® Transactive Energy Management (GridOS-TEM) software platform has been chosen by Hydro Ottawa for its MiGen Transactive Grid program, which gives customers the ability to shape the future of the local electricity system through micro-generation.



“As a Canadian-based clean tech innovator, we’re proud to be enabling Hydro Ottawa’s transactive grid with our unique software solution and providing a model that can potentially be replicated by other utilities across the country to build cleaner, smarter, and more cost-effective grids,” says Hari Subramaniam, Chief of Strategic Growth at Opus One Solutions.

Through MiGen, participating Hydro Ottawa customers generate their own clean power through solar panels installed on their property. The electricity can be used immediately, stored in their battery systems for later use or used as back-up to protect against outages. Unused electricity can be shared with connected neighbours or even sent back to the grid for credit. This new dynamic way of generating, storing, and distributing power within the local system requires intelligent software to manage these complex activities. Opus One’s GridOS-TEM is designed to help utilities optimally manage these clean energy resources by providing location and time-specific price signals to ensure the right resources are dispatched at the right time for the right price. Beyond the solution’s asset management capabilities, the platform enables utilities and their customers to take advantage of new market opportunities within this local transactive market.

“With help from Opus One and our other partners, MiGen is putting the power to generate electricity into the hands of our customers,” says Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro Ottawa. “We're empowering our customers to help shape the future of the grid and work together with their utility to make it more resilient and cost effective."

Phase 2 of MiGen is funded by Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Grid program, which invests in utility-led projects that help reduce GHG emissions, better manage the electricity grid, foster innovation, and create new clean jobs. The Honourable David McGuinty, on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, announced funding for the project in a press conference last month.

Mr. Subramaniam adds, “We are grateful for the federal government’s funding of this program as it not only helps our sector achieve decarbonization goals faster, but sparks innovation right here at home leading to new jobs in the growing clean-tech economy.”

