Joseph Kirk named president of construction management firm Govan Brown

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Kirk has been named President of construction management firm Govan Brown, overseeing the company’s operations across Canada. Kirk follows the leadership of the company’s senior partners, Ralph Govan, John Brown and Jon Taylor.



Based in Govan Brown’s Toronto headquarters, Kirk has nearly 20 years of experience in operational optimization, customer relationship management, business development and change management strategies. He has spent the last five years helping drive Govan Brown’s corporate strategy, client relationships, business development, and strategic growth.

“Joe is a trusted leader and creative thinker who has consistently helped Govan Brown evolve and expand our business,” says John Brown, Govan Brown Group co-chairman. “He is integral to the culture we have here at Govan Brown and will undoubtedly continue to inspire our team and our clients with his signature pragmatism and leadership.”

Kirk is also heavily involved in the community. He has served as a Board Member of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation Ontario Chapter for the last several years and helped develop the concept for Govan Brown’s signature charity event, Cureapalooza, an annual rock concert now in its third year whose proceeds benefit local charities.

John Brown and Jon Taylor remain with the company, continuing to oversee the firm’s business development and overall client relationships. Ralph Govan retired in 2018. In 2017, the firm joined the STO Building Group .

“Promoting Joe to the role of president is the continuation of our well-thought-out succession plan for the Govan Brown Group,” says Jon Taylor, Govan Brown Group co-chairman. “We are pleased with the growth and continued expansion of the Govan Brown brand under Joe’s leadership.”

About Govan Brown

Govan Brown was founded in 1994 and is one of Canada's national leading providers of interiors and renovations services for the corporate, retail and hospitality markets. With a wide variety of construction solutions and services, Govan Brown has become a preferred contractor for some of North America's largest companies. The firm is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Kitchener with a joint venture office in Montreal. Govan Brown is proudly recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies' Platinum Club Member and completes approximately $300+ million a year in construction projects across Canada. www.govanbrown.com

