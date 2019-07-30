Volly and Botsplash have announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide lenders and borrowers with a seamless interaction across multiple messaging platforms

/EIN News/ --

Botsplash, an omnichannel digital conversation platform is now available on the Volly Platform suite of solutions. The strategic partnership allows for borrowers and lending agents (loan officers, processors, underwriters) to converse across multiple messaging channels and platforms, providing unified access to all engagements. Borrowers will have the flexibility to switch to a digital channel of their choice, while the agents can converse with borrowers from a single platform. The omnichannel service spans across email, SMS text, Webchat, Facebook and other social media platforms.



“We are excited to work with the Botsplash team and bring this exciting new technology innovation to our clients” said Jerry Halbrook, CEO of Volly. “Borrowers are looking for product and service offerings supported on multiple sites and social media platforms. Powering the digital platforms to start and continue a digital conversation between a loan officer and a borrower is a big boost to winning consumer trust, confidence and business. Botsplash combined with the Volly Platform allows our mutual clients to design complete end-to-end customer journeys, and to be able to communicate with consumers seamlessly with real-time messages across multiple platforms combining voice, email, text and social media into a single experience.”

“Conversations lead to conversions. We are obsessed with making the home finance journey easy and effortless for borrowers and loan officers.” said Aru Anavekar, CEO of Botsplash. “Borrowers engage with lenders at different phases during the customer journey in order to create an optimal and personalized loan decision. Some borrowers need nurturing, while others require immediate assistance from the qualified loan officer. Partnering with Volly and offering our platform to mutual clients helps create a strong engagement paradigm to reduce borrower abandons and increase conversions.”

About Volly

Volly simplifies lending technology and digital and print marketing solutions for banks and mortgage companies, including many of the top lenders in the nation. Volly’s Platform is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines custom lender websites, Customer Relationship Management, Point of Sale and integrated digital and print based Marketing Automation platforms with industry leading creative marketing services. For more information, visit MyVolly.com or call 866.435.7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

About Botsplash

Botsplash is an innovative, digital messaging software with the ability to connect agents and customers across any digital platform. In order to win and keep a customer’s business, businesses must be able to connect with customers in a meaningful way using email, websites, text and social media. Botsplash helps businesses adopt digital strategy with the right balance on Live Chat and Automation. For more information, please visit Botsplash.com

