Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today reported a net loss of $1.3 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, including a $2.8 million impairment loss. This compares to net income of $2.0 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2018.



Time charter revenues were $55.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $53.4 million for the same period of 2018. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter and was partly offset by decreased revenues due to the sale of two vessels in December 2018 and three vessels in the first half of 2019.

Net income and net loss attributed to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $1.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively, including a $7.5 million impairment loss. This compares to a net loss and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $1.1 million and $4.0 million, respectively, for the same period of 2018. Time charter revenues were $115.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $101.8 million for the same period of 2018.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of July 26, 2019) Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel Sister Ships* Gross Rate (USD Per Day) Com** Charterers Delivery Date to Charterers*** Redelivery Date to Owners**** Notes BUILT DWT 16 Panamax Bulk Carriers - DANAE A $ 8,100 5.00 % Phaethon International Company AG 7-Feb-19 1-Apr-19 1 2001 75,106 - DIONE A $ 10,350 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 23-Jan-18 16-Apr-19 2 2001 75,172 1 NIREFS A $ 10,750 3.75 % Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated 11-Aug-18 1-Aug-19 - 11-Oct-19 3,4 2001 75,311 2 OCEANIS A $ 10,350 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 16-Nov-18 1-Jan-20 - 31-Mar-20 5 2001 75,211 - THETIS B $ 10,650 3.75 % Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated 16-Nov-18 28-Jun-19 6 2004 73,583 3 PROTEFS B $ 11,000 3.75 % Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated 19-Sep-18 4-Sep-19 - 19-Dec-19 2004 73,630 4 CALIPSO B $ 12,200 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 12-Mar-18 1-Aug-19 - 12-Sep-19 3,7 2005 73,691 5 CLIO B $ 10,600 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 10-Nov-18 10-Sep-19 - 10-Dec-19 2005 73,691 6 NAIAS B $ 10,000 5.00 % Phaethon International Company AG 26-Jan-19 26-Dec-20 - 10-Apr-21 2006 73,546 7 ARETHUSA B $ 12,600 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 27-Apr-18 2-May-19 $ 9,150 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 2-May-19 2-May-20 - 2-Aug-20 2007 73,593 - ERATO C $ 7,250 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 27-Mar-19 18-Apr-19 8 $ 5,500 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 18-Apr-19 4-Jun-19 9,10 2004 74,444 8 CORONIS C $ 11,300 5.00 % CJ International Italy Societa Per Azioni 10-Oct-18 11-Aug-19 - 11-Nov-19 2006 74,381 9 MELIA $ 12,000 5.00 % United Bulk Carriers International S.A., Luxemburg 28-Apr-18 28-Sep-19 - 28-Dec-19 2005 76,225 10 ARTEMIS $ 12,600 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 17-Sep-18 17-Sep-19 17-Dec-19 2006 76,942 11 LETO $ 12,500 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 10-Jan-18 31-May-19 $ 13,000 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 31-May-19 1-May-20 - 1-Jul-20 2010 81,297 12 SELINA D $ 12,250 5.00 % BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 6-Feb-18 15-Jul-19 11 $ 11,750 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 15-Jul-19 15-Feb-20 - 15-Apr-20 2010 75,700 13 MAERA D $ 9,450 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 27-Mar-19 10-Apr-20 - 10-Jul-20 2013 75,403 14 ISMENE $ 12,125 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 12-Dec-18 1-Jan-20 - 31-Mar-20 2013 77,901 15 CRYSTALIA E $ 10,500 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 2-Mar-19 2-May-20 - 2-Aug-20 2014 77,525 16 ATALANDI E $ 13,500 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 27-Apr-18 9-Jul-19 12 $ 12,250 5.00 % 9-Jul-19 9-Jun-20 - 24-Aug-20 2014 77,529 5 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 17 MAIA F $ 13,300 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 12-Nov-18 1-Jan-20 - 31-Mar-20 2009 82,193 18 MYRSINI F $ 12,750 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 22-Dec-18 22-Oct-19 - 22-Dec-19 2010 82,117 19 MEDUSA F $ 14,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 3-Sep-18 3-Oct-19 - 3-Dec-19 2010 82,194 20 MYRTO F $ 14,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 25-Apr-18 18-Jul-19 $ 14,000 4.75 % 18-Jul-19 3-Apr-20 - 18-Jun-20 2013 82,131 21 ASTARTE $ 14,250 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 16-Oct-18 16-Dec-19 - 16-Mar-20 2013 81,513 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 22 ALCMENE $ 11,500 5.00 % BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 21-Nov-18 21-Oct-19 - 21-Jan-20 2010 93,193 23 AMPHITRITE G $ 12,750 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 27-Jan-19 27-Mar-20 - 27-Jun-20 13 2012 98,697 24 POLYMNIA G $ 16,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Jul-18 9-Sep-19 - 9-Dec-19 2012 98,704 25 ELECTRA H $ 13,500 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 19-Oct-18 15-Sep-19 - 15-Dec-19 2013 87,150 26 PHAIDRA H $ 12,700 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 13-Jan-18 11-Apr-19 $ 10,800 5.00 % 11-Apr-19 27-May-20 - 26-Aug-20 2013 87,146 14 Capesize Bulk Carriers 27 NORFOLK $ 13,250 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 1-Dec-17 1-Sep-19 - 1-Dec-19 2002 164,218 28 ALIKI $ 18,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 9-Apr-18 9-Dec-19 - 9-Feb-20 2005 180,235 29 BALTIMORE $ 18,050 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 6-Jun-18 19-May-19 14 $ 15,000 5.00 % 19-May-19 4-Dec-20 - 3-Apr-21 2005 177,243 30 SALT LAKE CITY $ 9,750 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 24-Mar-19 24-Nov-20 - 24-Feb-21 2005 171,810 31 SIDERIS GS I $ 15,350 5.00 % Berge Bulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 15-Dec-18 15-Dec-19 - 30-Mar-20 2006 174,186 32 SEMIRIO I $ 20,050 5.00 % Pacific Bulk Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1-Sep-18 30-Jun-19 $ 16,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 30-Jun-19 30-Sep-20 - 30-Dec-20 2007 174,261 33 BOSTON I $ 17,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 6-Dec-17 7-Jun-19 $ 15,300 5.00 % Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Jun-19 1-Apr-21 - 30-Jun-21 2007 177,828 34 HOUSTON I $ 10,125 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 17-Feb-19 17-Apr-20 - 1-Aug-20 2009 177,729 35 NEW YORK I $ 16,000 5.00 % DHL Project & Chartering Limited, Hong Kong 2-Feb-18 7-Jun-19 $ 15,500 5.00 % Singapore Marine Pte. LTD., Singapore 7-Jun-19 7-Nov-20 - 22-Jan-21 2010 177,773 36 SEATTLE J $ 16,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 24-Dec-18 24-Apr-20 - 24-Jul-20 2011 179,362 37 P. S. PALIOS J $ 17,350 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 24-May-18 5-Jun-19 $ 17,500 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 5-Jun-19 21-Jan-20 - 20-Mar-20 2013 179,134 38 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS K $ 17,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 31-Dec-18 31-May-20 - 31-Aug-20 2014 179,492 39 SANTA BARBARA K $ 20,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 24-Apr-18 9-Oct-19 - 9-Dec-19 2015 179,426 40 NEW ORLEANS $ 21,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 24-Mar-18 10-Apr-19 $ 15,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 10-Apr-19 26-Jul-20 - 25-Nov-20 2015 180,960 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 41 LOS ANGELES L $ 13,250 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 6-Mar-19 6-Jun-20 - 6-Sep-20 2012 206,104 42 PHILADELPHIA L $ 20,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Jun-18 3-Feb-20 - 18-May-20 2012 206,040 43 SAN FRANCISCO M $ 16,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Mar-19 5-Oct-20 - 20-Jan-21 2017 208,006 44 NEWPORT NEWS M $ 16,500 5.00 % SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 25-Feb-19 25-Jun-20 - 25-Sep-20 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 ''Danae'' sold and delivered to her new Owners on April 1, 2019. 2 ''Dione'' sold and delivered to her new Owners on April 18, 2019. 3 Based on latest information. 4 Vessel sold and expected to be delivered to her new Owners at the latest by October 30, 2019. 5 Vessel off hire for drydocking from May 27, 2019 to July 4, 2019. 6 ''Thetis'' sold and delivered to her new Owners on July 5, 2019. 7 Vessel off hire for unscheduled maintenance from May 1, 2019 to June 12, 2019. 8 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 22 days. 9 Charterers had the option to redeliver the vessel until June 2, 2019, for a charter rate of US$7,000, in case it exceeded the first twenty-nine (29) days. 10 ''Erato'' sold and delivered to her new Owners on June 6, 2019. 11 Vessel off hire for unscheduled maintenance from April 7, 2019 to April 10, 2019. 12 Vessel off hire for drydocking from June 8, 2019 to July 9, 2019. 13 Vessel off hire for unscheduled maintenance from April 30, 2019 to May 13, 2019. 14 Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore has agreed to compensate the owners with the difference between the previous and the current charter rate for the early redelivery of the vessel on May 19, 2019, till the minimum agreed redelivery date, May 22, 2019.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 55,385 $ 53,445 $ 115,686 $ 101,810 Voyage expenses 2,966 763 5,739 2,840 Vessel operating expenses 22,892 24,561 45,251 47,491 Net income/(loss) (1,299 ) 1,956 1,676 (1,096 ) Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders (2,741 ) 514 (1,208 ) (3,980 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 45.9 50.0 47.0 50.0 Number of vessels 45.0 50.0 45.0 50.0 Weighted average age of vessels 9.3 8.9 9.3 8.9 Ownership days 4,179 4,550 8,499 9,050 Available days 4,122 4,475 8,398 8,919 Operating days 4,054 4,383 8,317 8,818 Fleet utilization 98.4 % 97.9 % 99.0 % 98.9 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 12,717 $ 11,773 $ 13,092 $ 11,097 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,478 $ 5,398 $ 5,324 $ 5,248

_____________________



(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com , and clicking on the webcast link. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com . A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13692315.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)





DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 55,385 $ 53,445 $ 115,686 $ 101,810 Voyage expenses 2,966 763 5,739 2,840 Vessel operating expenses 22,892 24,561 45,251 47,491 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,279 13,050 24,728 26,027 General and administrative expenses 6,110 6,728 13,645 13,718 Management fees to related party 518 600 1,030 1,200 Impairment loss 2,769 - 7,519 - Loss from sale of vessels 2,118 - 2,118 - Other gain (7 ) (502 ) (67 ) (178 ) Operating income $ 5,740 8,245 15,723 10,712 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (7,799 ) (7,346 ) (15,503 ) (14,293 ) Interest and other income 785 1,062 1,501 2,475 Gain/(loss) from equity method investment (25 ) (5 ) (45 ) 10 Total other expenses, net $ (7,039 ) (6,289 ) (14,047 ) (11,808 ) Net income/(loss) $ (1,299 ) $ 1,956 $ 1,676 $ (1,096 ) Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (2,884 ) (2,884 ) Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders (2,741 ) 514 (1,208 ) (3,980 ) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 96,870,527 103,959,717 98,751,900 103,544,233 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income/(loss) $ (1,299 ) $ 1,956 $ 1,676 $ (1,096 ) Other comprehensive loss (Actuarial loss) (9 ) (8 ) (18 ) (16 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ (1,308 ) $ 1,948 $ 1,658 $ (1,112 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2019 2018 * ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,419 $ 126,825 Other current assets 23,359 15,147 Vessels, net 933,263 991,403 Other fixed assets, net 22,266 22,425 Restricted cash 23,082 24,582 Investments in related parties 3,219 3,263 Other non-current assets 3,636 4,151 Total assets $ 1,130,244 $ 1,187,796 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 495,021 $ 530,547 Other liabilities 25,841 29,565 Total stockholders' equity 609,382 627,684 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,130,244 $ 1,187,796 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,830 $ 17,986 $ 32,952 $ 27,791 Net cash provided by investment activities 17,140 17,135 20,140 47,325 Net cash used in financing activities $ (23,925 ) $ (17,059 ) $ (59,998 ) $ (32,998 )





Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.