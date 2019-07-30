GreenPower Delivers Eight EV Stars to Creative Bus Sales

Company Provides Update on EV Star Production

/EIN News/ -- PORTERVILLE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV: GPV) (OTCQX: GPVRF) (“GreenPower”) today announced that it has delivered eight EV Star All-Electric Min-eBuses (“EV Stars”) to Creative Bus Sales (“Creative”) for a total of ten EV Stars for the month of July. As previously announced, GreenPower received an order in 2018 for 100 buses from Creative, the nation’s largest bus dealer for sales, parts and service. With 19 physical locations, a 75-person sales team, and 200-plus service and support staff, Creative sold thousands of buses in the U.S. last year and represents over 20 of the top bus manufacturers.



“We’re pleased to announce that an additional eight buses have been delivered to Creative, as we continue to execute on our long-term contract with this important partner,” said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower Motor Company. “Given the Company’s current order book of over 200 buses – most to be delivered over the next year – GreenPower is in an excellent position to post strong top line growth going forward. Creative is not only a key factor in our strategy due to its size and market presence, but the firm can distribute and service our vehicles almost anywhere across the U.S. – thus expanding our visibility in areas outside California.”

GreenPower has now delivered 24 EV Stars to the following customers: Sacramento Regional Transit, University of California San Francisco, Port of Oakland, San Diego Parking Company, Green Commuter and now Creative Bus Sales. The recent expansion in Porterville California will be focused on the increased production of EV Stars. In February, the Company commenced production of 30 EV Stars, 15 of which have been delivered. In June, GreenPower commenced production on an additional 50 EV Stars where management expects 16 of these to be completed and ready for delivery at the end of August. Management anticipates that production will continue to increase month over month and is targeting over 30 units per month by the end of the calendar year.

The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast charge combo system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

For further information contact:

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

GreenPower Investor Relations

Chris Witty

(646) 438-9385

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower’s business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower’s operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as the manufacturing of product or are beyond GreenPower’s control, such as the regulations and requirements in different jurisdictions including final approvals for this purchase of vehicles. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars. © 2019 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.