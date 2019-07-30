CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) announces today that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 6292209. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events .

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's vision is to change the lives of fluid overloaded patients through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:



Claudia Napal Drayton



Chief Financial Officer



CHF Solutions, Inc.



952-345-4205



ir@chf-solutions.com



-Or-



Bret Shapiro



Managing Partner



CORE IR



516-222-2560



brets@coreir.com



www.coreir.com

MEDIA



Jules Abraham



JQA Partners, Inc.



917-885-7378



jabraham@jqapartners.com



