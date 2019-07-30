Atossa Genetics CEO Steven Quay Gives Tedx Talk At University of Washington Regarding the the Relationship of Dense Breast Tissue and Breast Cancer Risk

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced the online launch of company CEO Steven Quay’s Tedx UofW Talk, “How to Be Smart When You’re Dense: Preventing Breast Cancer by 2030.”



In the Tedx UofW talk, Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s Chief Executive Officer outlines the journey of Atossa Genetics in identifying improved ways to identify women at high risk of breast cancer, using mammography to identify dense breast tissue. Dr. Quay also details his experience with triumph, failure and perseverance while trying to prevent one of the world’s most common diseases: breast cancer. He emphasizes the need for unshaken efforts to solve such complex problems, and ways that he and his team are doing so in breast cancer research.

The talk has been posted online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK4PlbYE_5M&list=PLsRNoUx8w3rNCo4uCVXiNDFZLiKrIOQ1J&index=5 and can also be accessed via the company’s website at www.atossagenetics.com .

“I am grateful for having had the opportunity to address our approach to breast cancer as something that, like cervical cancer, has the potential to be completely eradicated over time. It was an honor to participate in this University of Washington program and I hope the information provided helps those who participated in the event, as well as those who view it online,” commented Dr. Quay.

Steven Quay is the founder of Seattle-based Atossa Genetics, Inc., dedicated to breast cancer prevention. He received a Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry and a M.D. from the University of Michigan, a postdoc at MIT and Harvard, and he was a faculty member at Stanford Medical School. His contributions to medicine, cancer, and biochemistry have been cited more than 9,300 times, putting him in the top 1% of the world’s scientists. Since entering the biotech industry in 1983, he has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 U.S. patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented. His current passion involves the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

