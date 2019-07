Statement attributable to Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Nigeria

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent spate of attacks against civilians in Nigeria, including the attack on 27 July in Borno State.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He hopes those responsible for these attacks will be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General calls for an end to these attacks and reaffirms that such acts of violence are grave threats to the security of human beings and constitute violations of international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

