New Frontier Corporation to Acquire United Family Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Corporation (NYSE: NFC) (“NFC”), a public investment vehicle sponsored by New Frontier Group, and United Family Healthcare (“UFH”), one of the largest and most recognized integrated premium private healthcare operators in China, today announced that they have unanimously approved and entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which NFC will acquire UFH from its existing shareholders, including affiliates of TPG and Fosun Pharma, to create one of China’s largest publicly listed integrated healthcare services companies. With an anticipated initial enterprise value of $1,440 million1, the new company will operate under the name of New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) with the mission to deliver high quality and comprehensive healthcare services across China, and to continue to grow through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.



To fund the purchase price and provide working capital to the Company, in addition to the $478 million of cash raised by NFC in its initial public offering and through forward purchase commitments obtained at the time of NFC’s initial public offering, NFC has obtained an additional $711 million in equity commitments (at $10.00 per share) from a group of well-known investors including Vivo Capital, Nan Fung Group, and a group of strategic investors and global asset managers. Of the additional $711 million in equity commitments, NFC is expected to utilize at least $565 million in support of the acquisition. In addition, investors representing $90 million of cash held in NFC’s trust account have committed not to exercise their redemption rights with respect to their shares. Existing management of UFH and Fosun Pharma, will roll a portion of their ownership in UFH and together are expected to own an aggregate of approximately 12%2 of NFH at closing. As one of the leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in China, Fosun Pharma will remain as an important long-term strategic partner. NFC has also obtained debt commitments from certain lenders, pursuant to which the lenders have committed to make available to NFC at closing up to $300 million through a senior term loan facility.

As part of the transaction, UFH is expected to be given the exclusive right to manage New Frontier Group’s 64,000 sq. meter flagship Shenzhen city center hospital, which will anchor UFH’s asset-light management strategy.

Following the close of the transaction, Mr. Antony Leung (Chairman of NFC) will become Chairman of the Company’s board of directors, Mr. Qiyu Chen (Chairman of Fosun Pharma) will be Co-Chairman of the Company’s board of directors, and Ms. Roberta Lipson (Founder and CEO of UFH) will be CEO of NFH. Mr. Carl Wu (CEO of NFC) will lead a new executive committee of the Company’s board of directors to support and guide the management for the continued success of NFH.

Upon closing of the transaction, the Company is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NFH”.

UFH Highlights:

Since its founding as one of the first international standard privately-owned hospitals in China in 1997, UFH’s mission has been to provide premium quality medical service in China. Over the past 22 years, UFH has witnessed the tremendous growth in the Chinese middle class and the significant increase in demand for high quality private healthcare. Today, UFH is one of the largest integrated private healthcare service providers in China by revenue, with nine hospitals (two of which are under construction3) and 14 clinics in all four first tier cities and select second tier cities. The Company is expected to generate RMB2.5 billion in revenue in 2019.

With a nationwide footprint, UFH is one of the few private integrated healthcare providers in China that offers a comprehensive suite of full life-cycle practices including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, IVF, surgery, orthopedics, oncology, and other specialties. Services include primary care, check-ups and preventive services, consultation, diagnostics, both ambulatory and hospital-based treatment and surgical services, and patient-centered care for chronic and acute diseases.

UFH is one of the most recognized brands in the healthcare service sector in China due to its long operating history of delivering care in accordance with international standards. Its Beijing and Shanghai Puxi facilities were among the first JCI (Joint Commission International) accredited facilities in China, and all of UFH’s major facilities with over three years of operating history are reaccredited by JCI on a three-year cycle. UFH proudly manages its operations according to the strictest international practices of safety, transparency, infection control, medical records, patient confidentiality, and peer review.

Due to the accelerating trend of aging population and the rising demand for private healthcare, China’s private hospital sector revenue grew at a CAGR of 25% between 2013 and 2017, according to the National Health Commission of China. Reflecting strong sector growth and a leading position in premium private healthcare, UFH’s adjusted EBITDA* of core existing facilities4 has experienced a 35.9% CAGR from 2015 to 2018. NFC believes that UFH is uniquely positioned to capture sector growth and generate significant organic growth with its current portfolio of hospitals and clinics given its recent strategic investments which created substantial new capacity in UFH’s core geographic markets. Within the past year, UFH opened several large facilities in first tier cities, including central Guangzhou, Shanghai Puxi, and Shanghai Pudong, and is in the process of building two new hospitals in central Beijing and Shenzhen. Approximately 70% of the invested / planned capacity5 of UFH’s entire portfolio has less than five years of operating history and has significant organic growth potential.

On consolidated basis, UFH expects total revenue to grow at approximately 18% CAGR and total Adjusted EBITDA to grow at approximately 50% CAGR over the next five years as a result of organic growth from our recent substantial capacity expansion.

In connection with the transaction, NFC expects to provide the Company with approximately $180 million of additional primary capital6. These proceeds are expected to fund capital expenditure commitments, future expansion of current and new facilities, potential synergistic and accretive acquisitions and transaction expenses.

Antony Leung, Co-Founder and Chairman of New Frontier Group and NFC commented:

“Healthcare has been an important strategic focus for New Frontier. Our goal is to continue building and growing our integrated healthcare platform in China. We aim to provide high-quality and reliable healthcare services to patients and families across their life cycles. We are extremely delighted to start the next chapter of the UFH story. We believe we will be a strong strategic partner given our significant operating and investment experience.”

Qiyu Chen, Chairman of Fosun Pharma and Co-President of Fosun International commented:

“Fosun Pharma has been a long-term supporter of UFH and will remain its key strategic shareholder after this transformative transaction. Fosun remains devoted to building a closed-loop ecosystem consisting of healthcare services, healthcare insurance, and pharmaceuticals.”

Roberta Lipson, Founder and CEO of United Family Healthcare commented:

“I am very excited that UFH is re-entering the public markets as the leading premium private healthcare services provider with the longest track record in China. The management team is also pleased to have the leadership of Antony and Carl to support UFH to the next level of growth. With this transaction, I am confident we will continue to execute our future growth plan. I’d also like to thank TPG for their support during the past five years. Our partnership with TPG has been hugely rewarding and their experience in developing healthcare companies across Asia and globally has been beneficial to UFH’s continued momentum.”

Carl Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of New Frontier Group and NFC commented:

“We intend to continue to build upon UFH’s strong success and work closely with the management team to further grow the business. We plan to leverage our existing healthcare portfolio to unlock substantial synergistic value through partnering with UFH’s well-established service offering. Together, we believe we will form a much stronger healthcare platform, which will accelerate UFH’s further expansion in China. We also believe that Ms. Roberta Lipson and the existing management team share many similar values and aspirations as us. We, as one team, will work closely together to lead UFH to future success.”

Scott Chen, Partner, TPG Capital Asia commented:

“We invested in UFH with the belief that the company was in a strong position to address a substantial and growing need for quality private healthcare in China. Over the past five years, UFH has had tremendous clinical, operational and commercial success in expanding its footprint and growing its customer base across China. We are very proud of what we have accomplished together and we know that UFH will continue to thrive under the new ownership as New Frontier takes the company to the next level. It has been a pleasure working with the entire UFH team and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Shan Fu, Managing Partner, Co-CEO and CEO of Greater China, Vivo Capital commented:

“We are confident in the rise and continuous growth of the premium healthcare services segment in China, and United Family Healthcare is the leading player in this space. Partnering with New Frontier Group, we believe that UFH will continue to develop capabilities to offer comprehensive healthcare services of the highest quality to patients in China. Vivo is excited to partner with UFH and plans to leverage our resources to support the growth of the company.”

Details of the Transaction:

On July 30, 2019, NFC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UFH from its existing shareholders including an affiliate of TPG and Fosun Pharma with a combination of stock and cash financing. Upon closing of the transaction, the Company is expected to have an anticipated initial fully diluted enterprise value of $1,440 million, implying 19.3x 2020 projected Adjusted EBITDA7 of UFH’s Beijing hospital and Shanghai-Puxi hospital, which represents approximately 20% of total invested / planned capacity at UFH. Inclusive of all assets, the valuation implies 25.0x 2020 projected Adjusted EBITDA and 15.7x 2021 projected EBITDA respectively.

NFC expects to fund the acquisition of UFH using approximately $478 million of cash proceeds from NFC’s initial public offering and from forward purchase agreements entered into at the time of NFC’s initial public offering, $565 million in private placement proceeds (out of $711 million of commitments) and up to $300 million in loan facility. NFC has received commitments from certain shareholders representing $90 million not to redeem their public shares. Upon the closing of the transaction, NFC expects $180 million of cash to remain on UFH’s balance sheet8, which will be used to fund transaction expenses, capital expenditure commitments and future expansion of the Company.

The board of directors of NFC and UFH have unanimously approved the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of NFC, shareholders of Fosun Pharma, and certain other customary closing conditions. A subsidiary of Fosun International, a 37.87% shareholder of Fosun Pharma, has entered into a voting support agreement to vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Credit Suisse and UBS AG are serving as capital markets advisors and Winston & Strawn LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Global Law Office are acting as legal advisors to NFC. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Fangda Partners are acting as legal advisors to TPG, Paul Hastings is acting as legal advisor to Fosun Pharma and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is acting as legal advisor to Roberta Lipson.

About New Frontier Corporation

New Frontier Corporation is a public investment company formed by New Frontier Public Holding Ltd., an affiliate of New Frontier Group, for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Frontier Group is a China-focused investment group that invests in, builds and operates diversified businesses in the Chinese new economy sectors. For more information, visit www.new-frontier.com

About United Family Healthcare

United Family Healthcare is a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through the operations of its United Family Hospitals and Clinics, a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. United Family Healthcare currently has nine hospitals and in total over 700 licensed beds in operation or under construction in all four 1st tier cities and selected 2nd tier cities. Further company information may be found at www.ufh.com.cn

About Fosun Pharma

Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) is a leading healthcare Group founded in 1994 in Shanghai, with its business strategically covers important segments of the healthcare industry value-chain, including pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D, healthcare services, medical devices and diagnosis, as well as pharmaceutical distribution and retail. Facing with the unmet medical needs, Fosun Pharma has established international R&D platforms in the field of innovative chemical drugs, biologics, high-value generic drugs and cell-therapy. With its commitment to innovation for good health, Fosun Pharma will continue insisting on the strategic development approach of “organic growth, external expansion and integrated development”, striving to be one of the leading enterprises in the global healthcare market. For more information, please visit www.fosunpharma.com

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $108 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com

About Vivo Capital

Vivo Capital (“Vivo”) is a healthcare-focused investment firm formed in 1996 with over $3.1 billion under management. Vivo is currently making investments out of its growth and private equity fund into promising late-stage private and public healthcare companies in the U.S., Europe, and Greater China, from its Opportunity Fund into promising public healthcare companies, and from its PANDA Fund into promising early-stage innovative healthcare companies.

1 The aggregate purchase price is approximately $1,300 million, subject to customary adjustments as set forth in the Transaction Agreement. $1,300 million does not include primary capital investments, transaction expenses and others.

2 Based on the current assumptions and subject to outcome of trust account redemption

3 Including the new Beijing Datun and Shenzhen hospitals (management contract will be finalized before closing of this transaction).

4 Core existing facilities include Beijing Hospital, Shanghai Puxi Hospital, Tianjin Hospital, Qingdao Hospital, Beijing Rehab Hospital and their affiliated clinics

5 Measured by area of facilities and including the Beijing Datun hospital

6 Subject to outcome of trust account redemption

7 Including pro rata allocation of RMB 40mn of headquarter expenses

8 Subject to outcome of trust account redemption



