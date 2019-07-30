U.S. Fuel Cards Market Insights Report, 2019: Fuel Card Volumes Will Increase by 9.3% Between 2018 & 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cards in the US 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fuel Cards in the US 2018 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in the US.



Total fleet card volumes increased by 1.5% in 2017 to total 82.8 billion liters after rising 4.8% in 2016.



The total number of service stations in the US increased by 0.5% in 2017, bringing the total to 122,000. Approximately 6.5 million new fuel cards will be issued between 2018 and 2022, totaling 69.7 million cards in the market.

Of these cards, 65.9% will be held by fleet vehicles and 34.1% by CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes will increase by 9.3% between 2018 and 2022, totaling 174.8 billion liters in 2022.

Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the US fuel card markets. Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance. Plan your regional strategy by understanding the US fuel card market.

Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Share Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis Appendix

Shell

BP

Chevron

Esso

Conoco

CITGO

Marathon

Speedway

Valero

Sunoco

Sinclair

Circkle K

Cenex

