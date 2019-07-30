Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size Expected to Grow at a 5.3% of CAGR Over the Review Period 2020 | Industry Growth Influenced by the Growing Drug Trade, Segmentation, Technology Scope and Current Trends, Says MRFR

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Global Research Insights and Industry Analysis by Test type (Onsite Screening Test, Laboratory Drug Testing), by Sample (Urine, Hair, Saliva), And Regional Competitive Share, Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2020

Market Overview

Drug of abuse testing is based on analyzing and detecting drug addiction and is also called substance use disorder. Multiple tests are conducted for blood, urine, or others which are used to evaluate drug use. These tests may be used for intensive care treatment but are not a diagnostic assessment for addiction. Several factors likely to influence the growth of the drug of abuse testing market are the augmented use of drug testing at the executive level, increase in production and trade of illegal drugs globally and others.

The growing illegal drug trafficking for the cultivation, distribution, and manufacture of drug substances is expected to create a vast scope of opportunities for the market growth of the global drug of abuse testing market. It requires an in-depth evaluation and often includes an assessment by a psychologist, psychiatrist, or a licensed alcohol and drug counselor.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the drug of abuse testing market are Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Psychemedics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Roche Holding Limited, Sonic Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for drug of abuse testing has been segmented on the basis of test type and samples.

Based on the Test Type, the market has been segmented into the onsite screening test and laboratory drug testing.

Based on the Sample, the market is segmented into hair, urine, saliva, and others.

Key Finding:

The global drug of abuse testing market is expected to reach $3.0 billion in 2020, mainly driven by increased use of illicit drugs and need of drug abuse testing at organizational level.

North America was the largest geography for drug abuse testing market in 2014, with 76.4% share of the total market

Onsite testing market is more than double the size of laboratory testing due to ease of use, cost effectiveness and immediate results.

Urine followed by saliva is the most common specimen used in the drug of abuse testing. Hair as a specimen is also becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use.

Regional Analysis

The global market for drug of abuse testing is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world.

North America is the largest region in the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to retain its market standing over the forecast period. In North America, the usage of cocaine had been witnessing a decline, partially due to a continued shortage. However, more recently, a slight increase in the prevalence of cocaine has been detected in the U.S., as there has been a rise in maritime seizures. This is expected to contribute substantially to market growth over the review period.

Europe is the second largest region in the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to maintain its market position through the assessment period. In Europe, cannabis is the most common illegal substance. In Europe, the market has transformed over the past decade, with cannabis herb produced locally or regionally has witnessed an incline due to cannabis resin, primarily sourced from Morocco. This is expected to drive the market in Europe over the forecast period. The highest prevalence of injecting drug use globally is found in Eastern and south-eastern European countries.

The Asia Pacific is another important region of the global ﻿﻿Drug of Abuse Testing Market﻿﻿ and is expected to witness considerable growth over the review period. This is due to the gradually increasing usage of ecstasy, cocaine, and opiates in south Asian countries. The usage of methamphetamine is expected to rise in most of the countries in East and South-East Asia, with complementary seizures of methamphetamine in crystalline pill forms. It has been studied that in East and South-East Asia, the usage of ATS has both increased and diversified. This is expected to create a vast scope of growth opportunities in the Asia pacific market for drug of abuse testing. The growing awareness among consumers and initiatives taken by the governments of developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and others, is expected to contribute substantially to the market growth in the region.

