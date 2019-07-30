GridGain Demonstrates Commitment to In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership, Sharing Knowledge and Insights at Multiple Industry Events

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced its participation in multiple industry events during July and August, where company experts and other industry thought leaders can share their unique insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



“In-memory computing is now an essential technology for any company launching digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, or IoT initiatives. However, for many IT organizations, it is a new and complex technology,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “Our team of experts always enjoys sharing their knowledge about how companies can best apply in-memory computing technology to specific challenges, as well as how best to deploy and scale in-memory computing solutions.”

Conferences

Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019 – August 12-15, 2019 – GridGain CEO Abe Kleinfeld will present “In-Memory Computing: Unlocking the Digital Future” on August 14 at 1:45 pm. GridGain experts will also be available at booth 205 to discuss the benefits of in-memory computing for real-time big data applications and how the technology can fit specific use cases.

Webinars

Enabling Real-Time Analytics for Hadoop Data Lakes with GridGain – July 24, 2019 – This on-demand webinar discusses how an in-memory computing platform such as GridGain power real-time analytics that span operational, historical and streaming data sets.



Moving Apache Ignite into Production: Best Practices for Monitoring Distributed In-Memory Computing – July 31, 2019 – When you add a distributed in-memory computing cluster to support existing systems or new APIs, you introduce additional moving parts that can be hard to track and troubleshoot for performance issues or failures. This webinar will show how in-memory computing veterans monitor and troubleshoot various components of a distributed cluster for network, memory or node-specific issues.

In-Memory Computing Best Practices for Real-Time Analytics, HTAP and Automation – August 21, 2019 – This best practices webinar explains how companies add in-process hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) architectures for real-time data access, analytics and decision automation to their existing applications and analytics systems.



– July 31, 2019 – When you add a distributed in-memory computing cluster to support existing systems or new APIs, you introduce additional moving parts that can be hard to track and troubleshoot for performance issues or failures. This webinar will show how in-memory computing veterans monitor and troubleshoot various components of a distributed cluster for network, memory or node-specific issues. In-Memory Computing Best Practices for Real-Time Analytics, HTAP and Automation – August 21, 2019 – This best practices webinar explains how companies add in-process hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) architectures for real-time data access, analytics and decision automation to their existing applications and analytics systems.



– August 21, 2019 – This best practices webinar explains how companies add in-process hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) architectures for real-time data access, analytics and decision automation to their existing applications and analytics systems. Moving Apache Ignite into Production: Best Practices for Deploying Apache Ignite in the Cloud – August 28, 2019 – This webinar discusses deploying Apache Ignite and GridGain into production in public and private clouds. Companies have faced many challenges when deploying in-memory computing platforms such as Apache Ignite in the cloud, but they have also discovered many best practices that have made success possible.

Meetups

Data Science Unconference 2019 (Petersburg, Russia) – July 6, 2019 – GridGain Systems was pleased to support the largest international Data Science ODS community in conducting the second Petersburg Unconference.



Shanghai In-Memory Computing Meetup – July 11, 2019 – GridGain Systems' Stephen Lung and Wei Wang, a senior microservices architect at Tencent Cloud, presented a joint talk on "Building a New Smart Finance System with Apache Ignite."



Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup – July 17, 2019 – Greg Stachnick, director of product management at GridGain Systems, provided best practices for deploying in-memory computing technology in the cloud.



NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup – July 25, 2019 – Michael Grundvig, solution architect at GridGain Systems, will present Cluster Topology Management and Data Replication." The event will also feature a talk on "Thinking about 'Performance," by Sam Drake, Architect, Oracle TimesTen In-Memory Database, as well as a talk by engineers from Formulus Black, "Memories – Using Memory as Storage Media."



– July 25, 2019 – Michael Grundvig, solution architect at GridGain Systems, will present Cluster Topology Management and Data Replication.” The event will also feature a talk on “Thinking about ‘Performance,” by Sam Drake, Architect, Oracle TimesTen In-Memory Database, as well as a talk by engineers from Formulus Black, “Memories – Using Memory as Storage Media.” NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup – August 22, 2019 – Greg Stachnick, director of product management at GridGain Systems will provide attendees with a variety of best practices on how to best structure and deploy in-memory database / in-memory data grid applications in a cloud environment in his talk, "Cloud Deployment Best Practices."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

