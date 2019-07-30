UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, plans to report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after NASDAQ market close.



UNITY will not conduct a conference call in conjunction with the financial results press release.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

Investors

Endurance Advisors

Peter Rahmer



Media

Canale Communications

Jason Spark



prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com jason@canalecomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.