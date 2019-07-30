Maverick Technology Solutions Proudly Announces The Issuance Of US Patent No. D854,064 S

Industry Leading Extraction Press Manufacturer of the acclaimed Rosinbomb Product Line Continues Course of Innovation Over Imitation

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK), manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology, is proud to announce the issuance of US Design Patent No. D854,064 S. This patent illustrates and validates ROSINBOMB’s unique design and technical implementation, which ensures the entire line of extraction presses are equal in elegance and functionality. This patent grant comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of their patent filing on its revolutionary Flow Channel Technology™ .



This design patent is issued for the market leading Rosinbomb™ M Series product line. In addition, the company has filed for Patents on its critically acclaimed consumer targeted Rosinbomb Rocket in the fall of 2018 as well as the aforementioned Flow Channel Technology™ in June of 2019.

“The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality and innovation being carried out by the entire Maverick Technology Solutions Team and signifies our commitment and efforts to drive innovation in both design and function.” said Ryan Mayer, Inventor and President of Maverick Technology Solutions. “Our passion for clean, solventless extract production has been the driving force behind all our efforts and this patent grant further solidifies our place as the leader in extraction product design and technology,” stated Maverick CEO Fred Angelopoulos.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Founder and Inventor of the ROSINBOMB product line, Ryan Mayer. His efforts to constantly push the envelope in design and functionality has set the industry standard for solventless extraction,” Fred added.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-50 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils, waxes and extracts at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and accessories for extracting organic, solventless concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate and is 100 percent organic in operation and output. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally extracted, organic concentrates, waxes and oils. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Contact:

Farley Cahen

Elevated Agency

(818) 810-7282

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com







