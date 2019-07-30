Sigma Labs has been selected by Airbus to Deploy Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® Rapid Test and Evaluation Program

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE, N.M., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) (“Sigma Labs” or the “Company”), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, announced today that it will work with Airbus (NASDAQ: EADSY) to complete a Test and Evaluation Program of Sigma Labs' new PrintRite3D® version 5.0 hardware and software followed by a validation phase on a powderbed fusion printer.



Under the Test and Evaluation program, Sigma Labs will provide comprehensive PrintRite3D In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA®) system and services—hardware, software, training, engineering and metallurgical consulting and support services—to demonstrate their ability to monitor and characterize material, machine process and production consistency and repeatability of additive manufacturing operations.

John Rice, Chairman and CEO of Sigma Labs, said, “We are honored and indeed feel very privileged to have our In-Process-Quality-Assurance tools as well as engineering staff engaged with Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer. PrintRite3D INSPECT® 5.0 provides the market with a user-friendly experience to rapidly qualify an AM metal machine for serial production, and then, in the course of continuous production runs, to be able to warn process engineers of ‘signature’ precursors of process discontinuities and thus enable them to extract actionable data to restore the process. Our industry appears to be accelerating in its sophisticated quality requirements including highly accurate and economic third-party quality assurance. We at Sigma have committed ourselves to meet that need.”

The Test and Evaluation program will demonstrate the power of Sigma Labs’ new PrintRite3D INSPECT® 5.0 and reveal the value-add of implementing IPQA® to ensure process quality by identifying process defect thermal signatures.

The application and growth of additive manufacturing in the aircraft industry continues to advance. Process qualification is critical to increasing and assuring quality, reducing waste, and raising quality yields. PrintRite3D® provides process knowledge and understanding about melt pool dynamics that can lead to improved process consistency and a broader scope of applications for additive manufacturing.

About Airbus

Airbus is an international reference in the aerospace sector. Airbus designs, manufactures and delivers industry-leading commercial aircraft, helicopters, military transports, satellites and launch vehicles, as well as providing data services, navigation, secure communications, urban mobility and other solutions for customers on a global scale. With a forward-looking strategy based on cutting-edge technologies, digital and scientific excellence, Airbus aims for a better-connected, safer and more prosperous world.

For readers interested in news articles concerning Airbus’ developments in 3D printing technology, click here.

https://www.materialise.com/en/press-releases/airbus-bridges-gap-3d-printing

https://www.metal-am.com/airbus-helicopters-begins-large-scale-metal-additive-manufacturing-of-a350-components/

The foregoing articles are not an endorsement by Sigma Labs of the material contained therein.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Managing Director

CORE IR

561-479-8566

brets@coreir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.